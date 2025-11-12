Carabins de Montréal: Pépé Gonzalez already compared to the greats

The Université de Montréal Carabins can count on a young quarterback who is already attracting flattering comparisons.

José Alejandro “Pepe” Gonzalez Garza, the RSEQ's top rookie, impresses not only with his calm and precision, but also with a tactical maturity rare for a player in his first university season.

His head coach, Marco Iadeluca, sees striking similarities with Gabriel Cousineau, now the team's offensive coordinator and former playmaker who gave Montreal its first Vanier Cup in 2014.

“Like Gab, Pépé has a good arm, he likes to throw and he moves forward in his reading progressions. Jonathan [Sénécal] was more of an athlete.” – Marco Iadeluca via Journal de Québec

Like his mentor, Gonzalez demonstrates a quick reading of the game and remarkable confidence in his passing. The coach also emphasizes the way he adapts to different defenses, a trait typical of experienced quarterbacks. Where other young pivots rely mainly on their mobility, Pépé stands out for his footballing intelligence and sense of rhythm.

The student-athlete, who quickly integrated himself into the Carabins culture, welcomes these comparisons with humility. For him, being put in the same sentence as Cousineau is an honor and an added source of motivation as he approaches the university Final Four.

His steady progress throughout the season testifies to a player determined to learn and refine his game week after week.

A promising offensive line

Gabriel Cousineau's influence is clearly felt in the Montreal offensive structure. Under his guidance, Gonzalez has found a system where creativity and rigor blend perfectly. This tandem, between mentor and up-and-comer, symbolizes the continuity of a playing philosophy focused on precision and decision-making.

At the dawn of the playoffs, the Carabins seem better equipped than ever to aim for another national title. What if history were to repeat itself, ten years after the 2014 conquest?

This content was created with the help of AI.