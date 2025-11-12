Scott Boras spoke at today's GM meeting. And as is the case every year, his press conference was eagerly awaited by all.

Naturally, we were waiting to see what empty phrases, hidden by puns, would be uttered by the powerful agent to boost his clients' candidacy.

It started with a bang when he mentioned Alex Bregman. After saying that the Red Sox had had a rough couple of years, he mentioned that the fan base in Boston didn't want 2025 to be “just a cup of coffee” for Bregman in Boston.

No one wants a Breg-xit, he said.

“Give the owners credit in '25, they went out to spend some Star bucks to bring in a Bregman blend that led them to the playoffs. I'm sure the Boston fans don't want this to be just a cup of coffee. And no one wants a Breg-xit.” https://t.co/xzb8OdqHSX – Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) November 12, 2025

He also praised Cody Bellinger, the only outfielder with all five tools currently on the market. He touted his ability to produce in big baseball markets, among others.

Clubs that want him need Belli proceed, which is his way of saying: get in on the action to get my client, who wants to play for a major league contender.

“When it comes to Bellinger, there's no question that the teams have a need. The need to Belli proceed.” Scott Boras talks about Cody Bellinger's free agency: pic.twitter.com/j4fuMH4xhT – Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) November 12, 2025

But my favorite is clearly the one about Dylan Cease. Boras said that unlike the other Dylan (Bob Dylan), the pitcher's stuff was 100% electric.

That made me laugh.

On the topic of Dylan Cease, Scott Boras said: “Unlike the other famous Dylan, this one is exclusively electric” – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 12, 2025

He also said that Tatsuya Imai will be officially available on November 19, that the Tigers aren't the same without Tarik Skubal, that Gerrit Cole is getting better, that Pete Alonso is ready to play DH a little more often and that Hunter Brown is among the elite.

What a Scott.

This content was created with the help of AI.