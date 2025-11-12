Baseball

Best quotes of the day by Scott Boras
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Best quotes of the day by Scott Boras
Credit: X

Scott Boras spoke at today's GM meeting. And as is the case every year, his press conference was eagerly awaited by all.

Naturally, we were waiting to see what empty phrases, hidden by puns, would be uttered by the powerful agent to boost his clients' candidacy.

It started with a bang when he mentioned Alex Bregman. After saying that the Red Sox had had a rough couple of years, he mentioned that the fan base in Boston didn't want 2025 to be “just a cup of coffee” for Bregman in Boston.

No one wants a Breg-xit, he said.

He also praised Cody Bellinger, the only outfielder with all five tools currently on the market. He touted his ability to produce in big baseball markets, among others.

Clubs that want him need Belli proceed, which is his way of saying: get in on the action to get my client, who wants to play for a major league contender.

But my favorite is clearly the one about Dylan Cease. Boras said that unlike the other Dylan (Bob Dylan), the pitcher's stuff was 100% electric.

That made me laugh.

He also said that Tatsuya Imai will be officially available on November 19, that the Tigers aren't the same without Tarik Skubal, that Gerrit Cole is getting better, that Pete Alonso is ready to play DH a little more often and that Hunter Brown is among the elite.

What a Scott.

PMLB
  • Are the Yankees using advanced stats too much?

  • Ketel Marte in demand.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!