Top-4: Rangers win home opener
Raphael Simard
Last night was a quiet night of action in the NHL.

Only four games were on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Rangers win first home game

It's been almost a month since the season began, and the Rangers still hadn't won at home.

In fact, that was true the day before yesterday, as last night the club won a game at MSG. Final score: 6-3.

In seven home games prior to yesterday's, Rangers had scored just six goals. Yesterday, they scored just as many.

On Alexis Lafrenière's goal, Gabriel Perreault picked up his first NHL point.

For the Preds, all three goals were scored by Matthew Wood. In his last seven games, he has seven points, including four goals.

2. Connor McDavid scores a superb goal

It wasn't easy for the Oilers in Edmonton, but miraculously, they found a way to win.

Thanks to Connor McDavid, who scored two beautiful goals in short order.

After two periods, the hosts were booed off by their own fans.

With less than a minute left in the game, Edmonton forced overtime.

And in overtime, Jack Roslovic gave his club the win.

3. Mitch Marner makes the save of the year

In the late-night game, the Golden Knights hosted the Florida Panthers.

Florida prevailed 3-2, thanks to a strong performance from Sergei Bobrovsky.

30 saves on 32 shots for his 437th NHL victory.

Brad Marchand took care of the forwards with a superb goal.

Late in the game, Mitch Marner wasn't able to send everyone into overtime, but he made one of the saves of the year.

What a dive!

4. Devils force overtime with four seconds left in the game

In New Jersey, the Devils' arch-rivals, the Islanders, were visiting.

New York, with four wins in their last six games, won a good duel in overtime.

Mathew Barzal sealed the win.

The Devils had forced overtime.

There were just over four seconds left in the game.

In his last six games, Bo Horvat has six goals.

Yesterday, he scored again.

And Matthew Schaefer picked up another point in the win.


Extension

– He collected two points on his return.

– Jacob Hasek.

– Top scorers.

– Nine games on the bill tonight.

