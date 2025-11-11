Top-4: Rangers win home opener

Last night was a quiet night of action in the NHL.

Only four games were on the schedule.

Here are the results and highlights:

Three of four teams Monday won their contest with a one-goal margin, including the @EdmontonOilers who did so after rallying from a multi-goal deficit in the third period.#NHLStats: https://t.co/QRRBcQeTM7 pic.twitter.com/x8whWIdHlG – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 11, 2025

1. Rangers win first home game

It's been almost a month since the season began, and the Rangers still hadn't won at home.

In fact, that was true the day before yesterday, as last night the club won a game at MSG. Final score: 6-3.

In seven home games prior to yesterday's, Rangers had scored just six goals. Yesterday, they scored just as many.

On Alexis Lafrenière's goal, Gabriel Perreault picked up his first NHL point.

For the Preds, all three goals were scored by Matthew Wood. In his last seven games, he has seven points, including four goals.

People need to start paying more attention to Matthew Wood. After his hat trick tonight at MSG, the 20-year-old rookie now has six goals and 10 points in 11 games. pic.twitter.com/mJQHDQrBso – NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2025

2. Connor McDavid scores a superb goal

It wasn't easy for the Oilers in Edmonton, but miraculously, they found a way to win.

Thanks to Connor McDavid, who scored two beautiful goals in short order.

MCDAVID IS CARRYING THE OILERS ON HIS BACK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/VpkgnlRSVt – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 11, 2025

After two periods, the hosts were booed off by their own fans.

The Oilers are booed off the ice at the end of the 2nd period pic.twitter.com/R5cRimoV5N – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 11, 2025

With less than a minute left in the game, Edmonton forced overtime.

THE OILERS TIE IT WITH LESS THAN A MINUTE LEFT pic.twitter.com/nw59SjKyOn – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 11, 2025

And in overtime, Jack Roslovic gave his club the win.

Is this the furthest breakaway of all time? https://t.co/IPB0teq50R – Michael Amato (@amato_mike) November 11, 2025

3. Mitch Marner makes the save of the year

In the late-night game, the Golden Knights hosted the Florida Panthers.

Florida prevailed 3-2, thanks to a strong performance from Sergei Bobrovsky.

30 saves on 32 shots for his 437th NHL victory.

Sergei Bobrovsky turned away 30 of 32 shots to elevate the @FlaPanthers to their eighth win of the season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/QRRBcQeTM7 pic.twitter.com/T8P9oyJ0Qv – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 11, 2025

Brad Marchand took care of the forwards with a superb goal.

Late in the game, Mitch Marner wasn't able to send everyone into overtime, but he made one of the saves of the year.

What a dive!

MITCH MARNER SAVE OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/7xKR6DmbSR – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 11, 2025

4. Devils force overtime with four seconds left in the game

In New Jersey, the Devils' arch-rivals, the Islanders, were visiting.

New York, with four wins in their last six games, won a good duel in overtime.

Mathew Barzal sealed the win.

The Devils had forced overtime.

There were just over four seconds left in the game.

THE DEVILS TIE IT WITH 4 SECONDS LEFT pic.twitter.com/8NDP4yikCF – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 11, 2025

In his last six games, Bo Horvat has six goals.

Yesterday, he scored again.

Bo Horvat has been UNSTOPPABLE pic.twitter.com/TB61rgiLjo – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 11, 2025

And Matthew Schaefer picked up another point in the win.

THE ISLES TAKE THE LEAD LATE Another point for Matthew Schaefer! pic.twitter.com/SulKzGBlBS – NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2025

Extension

– He collected two points on his return.

Vincent Trocheck's back in the lineup tonight for the first time since October 9th! pic.twitter.com/aleTtFKv30 – NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2025

– Jacob Hasek.

Jacob Markstrom comes WAY OUT for the flying poke check pic.twitter.com/yjGAIIGKRS – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 11, 2025

– Top scorers.

– Nine games on the bill tonight.