There’ll be a big crowd at the Bell Centre tonight (snow permitting)

It's winter (or almost)!

Snow has settled in Montreal in the last few hours. Several centimetres have fallen all over the city, and while the scenery is magnificent… we all know how difficult it can be to get around.

If you're going to the Bell Centre tonight, leave early. Especially with the STM strike…

Note that there's supposed to be a big turnout for the Canadiens' game against the Kings tonight. Don Sweeney and Julien BriseBois should be on hand… if – and only if – the snow permits.

Both members of Team Canada's Olympic leadership were in Toronto for the GM meeting earlier today. As was Kent Hughes, by the way…

If BriseBois and Sweeney are in the building, there are Canadiens players who will have to get the message.

Nick Suzuki, Samuel Montenbeault, Noah Dobson… these guys need to have a good game to earn points in the eyes of Team Canada executives. But at the same time, whether they're there or not, it all comes down to the same thing in a way: the guys have to play well regardless.

The presence of Sweeney and BriseBois shouldn't change anything in the players' approach on the ice.

That said, it's a really good test for Canadienm tonight.

The Kings have had a decent start to the season, but have also enjoyed a great deal of success on the road (6-1-2 record) since the start of the campaign. Martin St-Louis' men will have to be ready to face the music, because the Kings won't be in town to fool around.

That said, I can't wait to see what it's going to be like in the stands tonight. I have a feeling we could see a couple of empty benches due to the weather and the strike… and it could be the same on the catwalk too.

Long live the snow…

Overtime

