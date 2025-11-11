The Habs have three defensemen on track to score 50 points this season

The Canadiens are scoring a lot of goals this season. In fact, they're scoring 3.80 goals per game, fourth in the NHL so far this campaign.

And that's despite the fact that their 24.9 shots per game rank 31st in the league, just ahead of the Flyers (24.8). That's pretty spectacular.

To explain the club's offensive success, we need to talk about the offensive contribution of the defenders in town. And when you look at the numbers, you realize that what's happening in town is pretty spectacular.

In 15 games this season, Lane Hutson (13 points), Noah Dobson (11 points) and Mike Matheson (nine points) are producing a ton. And when you look at their pace heading into the quarter of the campaign, all three guys are well on their way to reaching the 50-point plateau this season.

Matheson is slightly behind on a 50-point pace… but at 49, we agree he's not far off.

Last year, across the league, only 15 defensemen (including Hutson) scored at least 50 points in a single season. And those 15 players all played for different teams.

To have three of them on the same team would be pretty spectacular.

It's logical to wonder whether all this will really last over time. Hutson should easily reach the 50-point plateau, and Dobson seems to have a good chance. But with the Habs scoring a little over their heads, it's more than possible that these guys' production will decline over the course of the season.

But we also know that all three guys have reached this plateau in the past…

If the Canadiens are to continue to be an offensive powerhouse, they'll need these three defensemen to keep scoring like this. And when you watch them play since the start of the season, you can really see that the Habs, who wanted a defensive brigade capable of supporting the attack, has succeeded in this mission.

Doug Armstrong, Julien BriseBois and Don Sweeney returned from Toronto to watch the Habs tonight. #TeamCanada – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 11, 2025

Does Noah Dobson deserve his spot on Team Canada for the upcoming Olympics in your opinion?

Is the comparison justified?

An idea I floated to @NHL league personnel 4 years ago ; Stadium Series International games would be . I'm told it's being discussed. Where would you fans like to see one held? Old Trafford ? Allianz Arena ?

