The Canadiens lose a tough game to the Kings

After a convincing win over the Mammoth on Saturday night, the Canadiens were back in action tonight, as the Los Angeles Kings were in town.

For the occasion, Samuel Montembeault returned to the net.

Here's the Habs lineup:

On the Kings' side, there were four players who were with the Habs during its playoff run in the summer of 2021: Phillip Danault, Joel Edmundson, Joel Armia and Corey Perry.

Here's the visitors' line-up:

Tonight's @LAKings Line Rushes – Armia – Kopitar – Kempe

Fiala – Byfield – Laferriere

Kuzmenko – Danault – Moore

Foegele – Turcotte – Perry Anderson – Doughty

Edmundson – Clarke

Dumoulin – Ceci Kuemper

Forsberg – Zach Dooley (@DooleyLAK) November 11, 2025

During the first period, the Habs celebrated Armia's return to the Bell Centre.

He played 406 games in seven seasons with the Habs.

In terms of goals, the first period was very quiet… until the very last minute.

Josh Anderson unleashed a cannonball from the slot to open the scoring.

POWER: lots and lots of horses OH MY JOSH#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/keBrQtsMlh – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 12, 2025

After 20 minutes, the score was 1-0 in favour of the Canadiens.

In the second half, however, things went from bad to worse for Montreal. The club didn't get off to a great start, and Joel Edmundson took advantage.

He scored his first goal of the season.

BIG GOAL JOEL TIES IT pic.twitter.com/3ZBd2o04JG – LA Kings (@LAKings) November 12, 2025

And in the minutes that followed, it didn't get any better… and the Kings kept the pedal to the floor to add two goals in 65 seconds.

Samuel Montembeault, who had just had a solid first period, snatched one away.

Q MADE IT pic.twitter.com/YHKBysOMAL – LA Kings (@LAKings) November 12, 2025

Martin St-Louis stirred his soup late in the period, and we even saw Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson used at the same time at 5-on-5.

They were sent to the ice on a sequence in the offensive zone… before returning to their usual positions.

#Habs Martin St-Louis shaking things up: Ivan Demidov with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield + Lane Hutson paired with Noah Dobson – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 12, 2025

After 40 minutes, the score was 3-1 in favour of the Kings.

In the third period, the Kings continued to muzzle the Habs… and Joel Armia also found a way to score against his former club.

He played a trick on Lane Hutson.

A GOAL FOR EACH JOEL!!!! pic.twitter.com/b4vv8OfEqz – LA Kings (@LAKings) November 12, 2025

Martin St-Louis tried to create a late spark by sending Demidov back to the top line, but to no avail. Warren Foegele completed the scoring in an empty net.

The Habs thus lost in regulation time for the first time since October 23… but also suffered their third defeat in four games.

Final score: 5-1 Los Angeles

The Canadiens will be back in action on Thursday night, when the Dallas Stars come to town.

Extension

– It really wasn't an easy game for the Canadiens tonight. Everything seemed tedious on the ice… and we finally saw that the club won't find a way to pull a rabbit out of its hat every night. Let's hope this doesn't become a trend… and that the club adapts accordingly. #ShootMoreOften

– Lane Hutson played his 100th NHL game tonight. And for the occasion, he got his 75th career assist. Not a bad kid.

Assists in their first 100 NHL games: Cale Makar: 73 LANE HUTSON: 75 pic.twitter.com/6WxS0X6uVO – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 12, 2025

– With the Team Canada executives at the Bell Centre tonight, it was Josh Anderson who was the Habs' best player. Maybe he wanted to prove that he deserves to be on the team, especially if it's to take Tom Wilson's place, hehe.

– As the Habs took advantage of a 5-on-3 in the first period, Noah Dobson took Juraj Slafkovský's place on the powerplay. The composition of the massive forward is therefore different depending on the number of opposing players on the ice.

Juraj Slafkovsky replaced by Noah Dobson on the PP1 during the 5 vs 3. It's a common sight. The team practices via this unit. pic.twitter.com/2IL8eXVURT – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 12, 2025

– The Canadiens have now lost their last nine games against the Kings. Marc Bergevin obviously has his old club's number.