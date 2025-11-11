The Blue Jays are in every race: that’s the buzz around MLB

In recent years, Toronto's free-agent market has not always been a great success. The Blue Jays find a way to sign interesting players, but they often get the short end of the stick when it comes to the big fish on the market.

Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Roki Sasaki and many more have turned down Toronto money.

But that hasn't stopped the club from being highly competitive in 2025. The Jays came very close to winning the World Series, creating a ton of buzz about what's being built in Toronto.

And clearly, the American champions intend to capitalize on this infatuation: the buzz right now is that the club is really in every race on the autonomy market.

At least, that's what's being said at the current general managers' meeting in Vegas.

The Blue Jays are drawing early attention at MLB's GM Meetings. “They're in every market,” one agent told @shidavidi and @bnicholsonsmith. https://t.co/JwKU6k6wat – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 11, 2025

Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith, who are here for Sportsnet, took advantage of this meeting to chat to agents… and two of them insisted that Toronto is aggressive right now. The club acts like it's one of the big names around the table right now.

And rightly so, after the season Toronto has just had.

And according to these same agents, there's every reason to believe that the club will succeed in convincing free agents this time around. The Blue Jays have a good reputation in the business, and their playoff run made a real impression across the league.

Fan enthusiasm is another factor that will weigh in the balance.

With the Blue Jays looking to keep Bo Bichette and attract some big names (be it Kyle Tucker or a big pitcher), it's interesting to see that there's optimism across the league that they'll find a way to get their hands on some star free agents.

Let's see if that translates into signings now. Because in the end, that's what the club will be judged on this winter.

This content was created with the help of AI.