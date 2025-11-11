Sidney Crosby is done talking about rumors: “you can fight anyone”

Sidney Crosby has been the talk of the town for several months now. That's to be expected: he plays in Pittsburgh.

His name has been circulating en masse in Montreal and elsewhere in the NHL recently. The fact that his agent (Pat Brisson) came out publicly to say that his famous client had to make the playoffs added fuel to the fire.

But on the heels of the Penguins' season opener, the rumors are less intense. #Normal

What I've noticed, though, is that in the interviews Sidney Crosby gives, he doesn't necessarily talk about other teams anymore – something he probably never liked to do.

Why is that? Because right now, there's no need.

Take, for example, a recent interview with RG Media. The Penguins captain didn't have to talk about rumours elsewhere in the NHL, since the Penguins are doing well.

Instead, Crosby was able to talk about his team's performance.

Exclusive: Sidney Crosby tells RG why his 2026 Olympic return means so much – “Just having the chance to do it again…” Full story: https://t.co/DIlVpl9kCc pic.twitter.com/HlZEgBAsnL – RG (@TheRGMedia) November 11, 2025

We've established the fact that we're a hard-working team. And when we do that, we can beat anybody. – Sidney Crosby

Crosby, in the past, has said that it's in defeat that rumors arise. He's (unsurprisingly) aware of how things work in the NHL.

So it's up to him to make sure his club's successes aren't just a flash in the pan.

Do we believe that? Not necessarily, no. Dan Muse may be a good coach, but we feel that the Penguins don't have what it takes to stay at the top of the pyramid when the going gets tough, i.e. during the season.

We'll obviously be keeping a close eye on that.

