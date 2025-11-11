Rumor mill: An exit option for Bo Bichette

The Bo Bichette case

The market for Bo Bichette, who is receiving interest at three different positions(second base, third base and shortstop), is alive and well. The young man is in demand.

Are his chances of returning to Toronto good?

The person behind the Blue Jays Today account says he texted Bob Nightengale to find out if the Blue Jays had any chances of signing Bo Bichette AND Kyle Tucker. Nightengale is a tipster who believes in Tucker's chances in Toronto.

The tipster's answer? It's possible, especially considering he thinks Bichette will ask for an opt-out in his contract.

Just texted @BNightengale asking if there was a world where the #bluejays could get Kyle Tucker AND Bichette locked down. He replied: “I think there is a world with both, particularly because I think Bichette will ask for an opt-out in his deal” Cook Ross. Cook. pic.twitter.com/PsG9DXJHCs – Blue Jays Today (@TodayJays) November 11, 2025

That's an interesting angle. Can Bichette request an opt-out to have the benefits of a short-term contract, but the security of a long-term deal?

It makes sense – on paper, at least – to me.

Royals want an outfielder

The Kansas City club is currently evaluating its options. We know that the Red Sox and Angels have an outfielder to trade: could there be a possible deal with one of these clubs?

In my opinion, the Red Sox would ask for Vinnie Pasquantino…

The Royals are evaluating the trade market for outfielders this week, per @jonmorosi The Red Sox and Angels are two of their possible trade partners pic.twitter.com/9NhG338b3D – B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 11, 2025

Max Scherzer and the Giants

If there's one name that refuses to die, it's Max Scherzer's with the San Francisco Giants. Ever since Tony Vitello (his former college pitching coach, with whom Scherzer has an excellent relationship) was hired as Giants manager, the rumor mill has been churning.

MadMax wants to pitch in 2026. Toronto is still a possibility, at this point.

“I can still do this.” At 41, Max Scherzer wants another shot at a World Series. https://t.co/DhRZsBRwkw – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 10, 2025

Two surprises

According to what's circulating around MLB right now, the Marlins and Pirates are two teams with an appetite to spend a bit over the next few weeks.

I'll believe it when I see it, let's say. But it would be really nice.

The Marlins and Pirates are telling agents they'd like to be aggressive and spend a little bit, says @Ken_Rosenthal. “That can be in free agency, or it can be in the matter of taking on salaries in trades.” pic.twitter.com/R5aAqrIVa2 – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 11, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.