Nick Suzuki on hand for morning practice

It's game day in Montreal.

A few hours before the visit of the Los Angeles Kings, there was a morning skate for the Habs players. And the good news is that Nick Suzuki was there.

The Habs center wasn't there yesterday morning.

Nick Suzuki on the ice for morning practice – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) November 11, 2025

Yes, Suzuki missed two practices in the last week. But since he's played in his team's last few games, it's logical to think he'll be there tonight too.

His foot doesn't seem to be hurting enough to break his ironman streak.

Since the Canadiens have only 12 healthy forwards (and six healthy defensemen) up top, we shouldn't expect a lineup change.

It's the goalie who's the talk of the town…

