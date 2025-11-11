More fear than harm for Davis Alexander and the Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes are breathing a little easier. Quarterback Davis Alexander has received encouraging news regarding his left thigh injury.

However, preparation for the Grey Cup will be cautious. The Montreal team, newly arrived in Winnipeg, remains hopeful of counting on its leader, while considering possible succession plans.

Reportedly, Alexander has undergone additional medical tests, including magnetic resonance imaging, which have confirmed the possibility of him starting the grand finale.

“We've had some encouraging news. I know he's going to get the start and play. He's played with this pain before and it's doable. We have to work hard to get him in the best condition. He'll be receiving treatment all week and he has to deal with stuff, but he'll do it. “I won't be 100% recovered, so nothing changes. […] I don't think I've been all season

Head coach Jason Maas was optimistic about his condition, noting that the quarterback will receive intensive treatment over the week to maximize his chances of being ready.

Despite this delicate situation, Alexander continues to display his legendary calm. Used to dealing with this injury since practice camp, he knows how to adapt his game and remain effective. His confident attitude sends a strong message to his team-mates as they prepare for one of the most important games of the season.

A season of resilience

Alexander's journey to 2025 has been punctuated by setbacks. Limited to seven regular-season starts, the American rookie nonetheless won every one of them, demonstrating his ability to direct the Montreal attack with brio.

His prolonged absence on 11 occasions did not prevent the Alouettes from finishing among the best teams in the league, proof of the solidity of the group built around him.

On the eve of the Grey Cup, Montreal is banking on the cohesion and resilience that characterized its campaign. Even in his diminished form, Davis Alexander embodies the fighting spirit that could well make all the difference on the biggest stage in Canadian football.

This content was created with the help of AI.