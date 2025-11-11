MLB en bref : Les Red Sox veulent un gros lanceur

Les Red Sox veulent un gros lanceur

C'est une priorité.

Red Sox looking for ‘front of a rotation' starter via trade or free agencyhttps://t.co/8aASKiYcCH — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) November 11, 2025

Est-ce que Freddy Peralta pourrait être une cible?

Freddy Peralta Boston?@jonmorosi mentions the Red Sox as an interesting fit for the 2x All-Star if he is moved this offseason. “I think [they're] one starting pitcher away from making a real run at this…” pic.twitter.com/G51iJcIuMY — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 10, 2025

David Fletcher à la retraite

Il a eu une belle carrière.

Veteran infielder/pitcher David Fletcher is retiring after seven seasons in the majors. https://t.co/AWi2DZ15qr — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 11, 2025

Framber Valdez est à Las Vegas

Il veut rencontrer des équipes.

Framber Valdez is reportedly out in Las Vegas meeting with teams at the GM Meetings. Harold and Matty V discuss the free agent LHP on #MLBNHotStove. pic.twitter.com/etspps2B6P — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 11, 2025

Garder Tarik Skubal

C'est le but des Tigers.

“My understanding is, the Tigers want to keep Skubal.” As of right now, @Ken_Rosenthal expects the Tigers not to trade Tarik Skubal with one year remaining on his contract. pic.twitter.com/B9QsVCMkVi — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 11, 2025

D'ailleurs, Gleyber Torres songe à prendre son offre qualificative.