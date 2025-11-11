MLB en bref : Les Red Sox veulent un gros lanceur

Les Red Sox veulent un gros lanceur
C'est une priorité.
Red Sox looking for 'front of a rotation' starter via trade or free agency
Est-ce que Freddy Peralta pourrait être une cible?
Freddy Peralta Boston?@jonmorosi mentions the Red Sox as an interesting fit for the 2x All-Star if he is moved this offseason.
"I think [they're] one starting pitcher away from making a real run at this…"
David Fletcher à la retraite
Il a eu une belle carrière.
Veteran infielder/pitcher David Fletcher is retiring after seven seasons in the majors.
Framber Valdez est à Las Vegas
Il veut rencontrer des équipes.
Framber Valdez is reportedly out in Las Vegas meeting with teams at the GM Meetings.
Harold and Matty V discuss the free agent LHP on #MLBNHotStove. pic.twitter.com/etspps2B6P
Garder Tarik Skubal
C'est le but des Tigers.
“My understanding is, the Tigers want to keep Skubal.”
"My understanding is, the Tigers want to keep Skubal."
As of right now, @Ken_Rosenthal expects the Tigers not to trade Tarik Skubal with one year remaining on his contract.
D'ailleurs, Gleyber Torres songe à prendre son offre qualificative.
Heard at GM Meetings that Gleyber Torres and his reps are actively gauging interest from clubs on multiyear deals before deciding on the Tigers' 1-year qualifying offer of $22.025 million.
At this point, accepting the QO is still under consideration. @MLBNetwork
