Baseball

MLB en bref : Les Red Sox veulent un gros lanceur
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB en bref : Les Red Sox veulent un gros lanceur
Credit: FanSided

Les Red Sox veulent un gros lanceur

C'est une priorité.

Est-ce que Freddy Peralta pourrait être une cible?

David Fletcher à la retraite

Il a eu une belle carrière.

Framber Valdez est à Las Vegas

Il veut rencontrer des équipes.

Garder Tarik Skubal

C'est le but des Tigers.

D'ailleurs, Gleyber Torres songe à prendre son offre qualificative.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!