Macklin Celebrini: Carey Price has never had such a productive “teammate

Let's talk about Carey Price.

Once Alex Kovalev left Montreal, the goalie never had a teammate score more than one point per game alongside him in the NHL. It's still a striking statistic.

Of course, if he were still healthy, the story would be different, as Nick Suzuki scored 89 points last season. But Price is no longer healthy, as we all know.

But do you want a good one?

In his entire active career, Price has never seen a teammate score 24 points in 16 games, as Macklin Celebrini just did at the start of the season.

Celebrini thus becomes Price's first “teammate” to accomplish the feat. And even if it's a custom-made statistic, it's still… striking.

It took a San Jose trade to do it, hehe.

With 24 points through his first 16 games, Macklin Celebrini has the most through that stretch for any teammate of Carey Price's career (h/t r/MrBrightaide618, @hockey_ref) pic.twitter.com/5DJD230A2x – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 11, 2025

The B/R Open Ice account relied solely on Price's active years to come up with this fact. But it's worth noting that from February 25, 2025 to March 30, 2025, Nick Suzuki had 23 points in 16 games.

That's close to Celebrini's mark. And in the spring of 2025, Price's contract was on the habs' books.

Either way, it's a reminder of what Price didn't have in his career: a top-notch center who couldn't get his club to the promised land.

Yes, Price played with Suzuki… but not with the 2025 version of the captain.

If Price had had such a prolific scorer in his active years, it's safe to assume that on June 24, Price would have been told yes to entering the Hall. #StanleyCup

But you can't rewrite history.

overtime

