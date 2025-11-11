Kirby Dach: “We’re a family here”

In Montreal, Kirby Dach is the embodiment of perseverance. After two major injuries in three years, the 24-year-old forward is back not only on the ice, but also smiling.

And if his comeback is attracting so much attention, it's because he's backed by a team that, in his words, “is a real family”.

A path strewn with pitfalls

Dach's injury history could have shattered many a career. In October 2023, just two games into the season, he seriously injured his right knee in a collision with Jarred Tinordi of the Chicago Blackhawks. Examinations revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus, ending his season after just 20 minutes of play.

Back in form in the fall of 2024, Dach demonstrated the same blend of energy and rigor that had seduced Martin St-Louis upon his arrival in Montreal. In February 2025, he underwent further knee surgery, ending his season for the second time in two years.

It's the kind of injury that takes time to heal. Antoine Roussel knows that it's a long process before you're back to your old self, and that it can take years before you feel 100%.

“Believe me, I know Kirby Dach has come a long way – Antoine Roussel, Journal de Montréal

Dach's comeback is the fruit of meticulous hard work and an ironclad mentality. During practice camp, Dach explained how Martin St-Louis had helped him regain his confidence after his first season in Montreal.

“Marty told me: go out there and play. He supported me all the way. He played a significant role in helping me rediscover the pleasure of playing.” – Kirby Dach

A statement that speaks volumes about the relationship between player and coach: respect, communication and trust.

A team united around him

Since his return, Dach has felt the full support of the dressing room and staff. In an interview published on the Canadiens' official website, he reiterated the importance of this competitive and caring atmosphere.

“I think you're always competing with everybody, right?But it's friendly competition… we just try to push each other to get better every day.” – Kirby Dach

This climate of healthy competition, established by St-Louis, allows everyone to feel supported in their progression.

Dach isn't just looking to pick up his pace: he's establishing himself as a central piece of the Canadiens' young core, alongside Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovský. His versatility, vision and composure on the ice add to the balance of the group.

Kirby Dach and Martin St. Louis are all smiles following Kirby's fourth goal in three games pic.twitter.com/4lgRjTOpnV – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 9, 2025

Two injuries, months of absence, but the same certainty: Kirby Dach never stopped believing.

Thanks to the support of his team-mates and the philosophy of Martin St-Louis, he was able to turn adversity into strength.

