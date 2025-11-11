John Schneider is not manager of the year

It was tonight that we learned which managers would walk away with the Manager of the Year title in both leagues.

To no one's surprise, Pat Murphy (Brewers) took the honor in the Nationals. It's his second title in two seasons at the helm of the Wisconsin club.

Because the Brewers, against all odds, finished atop the MLB standings in 2025, it was only logical to see Murphy become only the second manager in history to win back-to-back Nationals titles. Bobby Cox is the other.

27 of the 30 first-place votes went to the man who took the Brewers to the playoffs in his first two seasons at the helm. That's something Milwaukee has never seen before.

The official BBWAA NL Manager of the Year Ballot pic.twitter.com/RW1aRTN4EY – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 12, 2025

In the American, we were watching to see if John Schneider would be able to win the title. That said, he was always less likely to win than the Guardians' Stephen Vogt.

And sure enough, the Cleveland manager won. Schneider finished second with 10 first-place votes out of 30.

Like Murphy, Vogt is in his second year with his current team… and even though he's in a small market, this is his second consecutive Manager of the Year award.

But this is Vogt's first two seasons as a manager in the majors. No one before him had managed such a feat: winning two titles in his first two years as a manager.

Vogt, who was still playing in 2022, managed to lead his team to a division title in 2025 even though the Tigers had a 15.5-game lead at one point during the season.

That's no mean feat.

PMLB

Gerrit Cole feels good.

Gerrit Cole says that his rehab is “going great” pic.twitter.com/Uyq5duxVAT – Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) November 12, 2025

Bo Bichette: most interest at shortstop.

Early in free agency, the majority of interest in Bo Bichette is at shortstop. Other teams with incumbent shortstops have expressed interest in him at second base or third base.@MLBNetwork – Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 11, 2025

Bryce Harper and Dave Dombrowski explained.

Dave Dombrowski said he had a “good conversation” with Bryce Harper since the end of the season. Latest from the GM meetings in Las Vegas: https://t.co/UA7ldaWY6H – Lochlahn March (@lochlahn) November 12, 2025

Joe Maddon has opinions on the Giants' manager.

Joe Maddon sounds off on Giants' ‘insulting' managerial hire https://t.co/Ja1wmkKiy6 pic.twitter.com/YkLdgpYLPJ – New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 12, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.