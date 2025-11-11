Bo Bichette receives interest in playing 2nd and 3rd base

Based on his 2025 campaign and his performance during the World Series while playing through a knee injury, Bo Bichette's value on the free agent market will be at an all-time high, even though he won't necessarily be playing shortstop with his next team.

In fact, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Little Bo Bichette has already attracted interest from several teams who are considering him as a second or third baseman, due to the presence of an established shortstop in those lineups.

This versatility will certainly raise the stakes, which will certainly not help the Toronto Blue Jays. While they will do everything in their power to keep Bichette in their stable, they run the risk of coming up against a Major League Baseball organization with a greater need in the infield, and which will put all its eggs in the basket to get their hands on him.

It's worth mentioning, however, that Bichette posted an OAA (above-average strikeouts) of -13, which puts him in the 1st percentile of all Manfred Circuit players. Not very impressive.

His arm power is far from his strength, and a move to the third cushion could prove risky. Conversely, a move to second base could alleviate some of his shortcomings, as we saw at the World Series.

It remains to be seen whether Bichette will decide on his next destination, as this choice will not only rock the Blue Jays' off-season, but also that of the rest of MLB, especially if it's an aspiring club that brings him into its ranks.

With the exception of the Blue Jays, both New York teams are expected to be in the running, as are the Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers, San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves, to name but a few.

