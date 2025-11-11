Blues looking to trade : Any ties to the Habs?

The St. Louis Blues are in a strange situation.

The club has the luxury of talented players in the line-up… but the results aren't there this season. The guys aren't performing up to expectations, with the result that the Blues sit second-to-last in the overall National League standings.

It's bad out there, to put it another way… and we could start seeing consequences.

Frank Seravalli, on his podcast, mentioned that the Blues are currently looking to make some trades. Doug Armstrong (GM) is obviously fed up with seeing his club lose and seems ready to give up on the season – even though it hasn't been going on long.

And Seravalli is talking about Brayden Schenn as the most likely candidate to move before the others. The 34-year-old captain boasts two goals and four assists in 16 games.

The Blues are reportedly looking to make some trades, and @frank_seravalli says Brayden Schenn could be the first out the door, not Jordan Kyrou pic.twitter.com/9140lKjzsO – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 11, 2025

Seravalli also mentioned that Jordan Kyrou's name continues to be popular in the rumor mill… but that it could be a while before we see him traded.

That said, there are indirect links to be made between the Blues' situation and that of the Montreal Canadiens.

The Blues are looking to make a move to get rid of certain elements, while the Habs would like to add talent to their group in order to improve the team on the ice…

Is there a “fit” between the two clubs in terms of a transaction? Reminder: Armstrong and Kent Hughes are two trade partners who know each other well, having danced together this summer (Zachary Bolduc vs. Logan Mailloux)…

We all know that the Blues' GM will be aggressive in his demands, and that's to be expected. It's early in the season and he won't want to empty his club just for the fun of it, or just because things aren't going well on the ice.

At the same time, we know that Kent Hughes isn't afraid to overpay to improve his club. Here again, it looks like there are some interesting links to be made between the Blues and the Canadiens…

Overtime

– Well done, Gally.

In honour of Remembrance Day, Brendan Gallagher met with members of Soldier On, a program that supports the recovery of sick and injured @ForcesCanada veterans and serving members! In honor of Remembrance Day, Brendan Gallagher met with… pic.twitter.com/bR8HVqHEBM – Montréal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2025

– It's your turn to answer.

With the 2025 @HockeyHallFame draft class induction complete, it's time to look ahead to what the future might hold for 2026… Who do you think should be in the next class of inductees? Read more on next year's top candidates https://t.co/1OQRRcNv2j pic.twitter.com/xGGhztcaiZ – NHL Media (@NHLMedia) November 11, 2025

– News in MLB.

– Of note.