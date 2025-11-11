Arnaud Desjardins reassuring ahead of Carabins showdown

Back behind center after an enforced absence, Arnaud Desjardins wasted no time in reminding everyone why he remains one of the best quarterbacks in Canadian university football.

Despite a recent injury to his right shoulder, the Rouge et Or de l'Université Laval playmaker put in a masterful performance, demonstrating confidence, precision and leadership.

From the opening sequences against McGill, it was clear that the veteran had lost none of his rhythm. Unperturbed, he distributed the ball with ease, accumulating over 350 aerial yards and scoring four majors. His efficiency was remarkable, stringing together completed passes and keeping the offensive unit in tempo control.

But it wasn't all plain sailing. Leading by two touchdowns early in the game, Laval briefly seemed to falter. But Desjardins, true to his status as a mature and confident leader, refused to let the situation get out of hand. His mental strength served as a trigger, fueling a methodical comeback that turned the tide of the game.

“I wasn't rusty and I wanted to make the most of it as it was one of my last games at PEPS. As a veteran, I didn't panic despite the 14-0 deficit. We have the offense to come back from such a deficit, and I knew the defense would come around.” – Arnaud Desjardins to Journal de Québec

The quarterback knows he's nearing the end of his university career, and each performance at PEPS takes on a special dimension. He plays with intensity, lucidity and a clear desire to leave a lasting impression.

An offensive machine ready for major challenges

This successful return confirms not only Desjardins' new-found form, but also the Rouge et Or's ability to respond to pressure.

The team led by the respected Glen Constantin will once again be up against the Montreal Carabins for the RSEQ's grand finale in Québécois. This is the 12th season that the Bleus and the Rouges have battled it out for supremacy in college football in la Belle Province.

But this time, both the Rouge et Or and the Carabins will be competing for the Jacques-Dussault Cup. The name Coupe Dunsmore was changed at the start of the season by the RSEQ. A fitting tribute to Jacques Dussault, who dedicated his life to Québécois and Canadian football.

