A painful conclusion for Arnaud Desjardins with the Rouge et Or

Université Laval's Rouge et Or saw its season come to a heartbreaking end at the Jacques Dussault Cup, losing 31-29 to the Université de Montréal Carabins.

This setback also brings to an end the exceptional university career of Arnaud Desjardins, one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the Laval program.

Desjardins arrived in Quebec City in 2020 and quickly made his mark on the Canadiens football landscape. A natural leader, he led the Rouge et Or to two Vanier Cup victories, in 2022 and 2024.

“I feel a great sadness. My university career went by so quickly. These five years have given me incredible experiences. I'm so grateful to the Rouge et Or and the fans. My teammates will remain my brothers for the rest of my life.” – Arnaud Desjardins interviewed by Journal de Québec

In five seasons, he has amassed remarkable statistics, equalling Hugo Richard's record of 70 touchdown passes, while collecting two consecutive RSEQ MVP titles (2024 and 2025). These achievements place him among the most outstanding figures in Canadian college football.

A touching end for a respected leader

Despite defeat in the Québécois final, the future lawyer leaves the field with his head held high and his legacy firmly established. His influence will extend far beyond the statistics: he will have inspired a generation of young athletes to pursue the excellence of the Rouge et Or.

The Rouge et Or loses not only an exceptional player, but also an ambassador for the program.

