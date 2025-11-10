Hockey

While everyone criticizes each other, Martin St-Louis looks in the mirror
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Have you noticed that there's a lot of criticism in the NHL these days?

We're obviously talking about Sean Couturier criticizing Matvei Michkov… but there's more. There's Connor McDavid, who raised his voice at his team's practice, and Erik Karlsson, who fired an arrow at Mike Sullivan, his former coach…

And what about Craig Berube, who said publicly that his boys didn't know how to give enough importance to defensive play since the start of the season?

And meanwhile, in Montreal… that's not how it goes.

The Canadiens have Nick Suzuki leading by example. He's been racking up crazy points since February, and he's putting the club on his shoulders more than ever.

The guy has never taken anything for granted in the hockey world, and his leadership is important.

And when a club is doing well, you even get a coach who doesn't criticize his players, but rather his own methods. Seeing Martin St-Louis say he needs to improve in terms of managing his guys' playing time was the talk of the weekend.

It shows that he's confident and that the club is doing well.

We look at the standings and see that this explains it. If the Canadiens didn't have only three setbacks on the regular, the coach wouldn't be making such comments publicly.

Last year, for example, when the Canadiens were off to an ugly start and people wanted the head coach's head, he couldn't have said that.

Instead, he'd say that the Habs were throwing up on themselves. We're not there anymore.


