While everyone criticizes each other, Martin St-Louis looks in the mirror

Have you noticed that there's a lot of criticism in the NHL these days?

We're obviously talking about Sean Couturier criticizing Matvei Michkov… but there's more. There's Connor McDavid, who raised his voice at his team's practice, and Erik Karlsson, who fired an arrow at Mike Sullivan, his former coach…

And what about Craig Berube, who said publicly that his boys didn't know how to give enough importance to defensive play since the start of the season?

Craig Berube: “Pretty much the season is we don't value the defensive side of the puck enough.” pic.twitter.com/Jipf8lgglX – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 10, 2025

And meanwhile, in Montreal… that's not how it goes.

The Canadiens have Nick Suzuki leading by example. He's been racking up crazy points since February, and he's putting the club on his shoulders more than ever.

The guy has never taken anything for granted in the hockey world, and his leadership is important.

And when a club is doing well, you even get a coach who doesn't criticize his players, but rather his own methods. Seeing Martin St-Louis say he needs to improve in terms of managing his guys' playing time was the talk of the weekend.

I've been saying it ever since he arrived in Montreal: Martin St-Louis impresses me. I don't think Hughes and Gorton could have found a better candidate. In this clip, he explains that the level of complexity behind the bench is increasing given the increase in talent he has… https://t.co/qmvoBXNBhI – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) November 9, 2025

It shows that he's confident and that the club is doing well.

We look at the standings and see that this explains it. If the Canadiens didn't have only three setbacks on the regular, the coach wouldn't be making such comments publicly.

Last year, for example, when the Canadiens were off to an ugly start and people wanted the head coach's head, he couldn't have said that.

Instead, he'd say that the Habs were throwing up on themselves. We're not there anymore.

overtime

– Practice at 10:30 this morning.

Canadiens will practise at 10:30 a.m. today at CN Sports Complex in Brossard as they prepare for Tuesday night's game at the Bell Centre against the L.A. Kings (7 p.m., TSN2, RDS). #Habs pic.twitter.com/M6edWXJN2U – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 10, 2025

– Michael Hage: why does he play wing?[RG Media]

– Interesting.

Leo Carlsson (25 pts), Connor Bedard (25 pts) and Macklin Celebrini (24 pts) top 4 in NHL scoring, behind only Nathan MacKinnon (29 pts).

The kids are alright! – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 10, 2025

– Worth noting.