Hockey

Top-5: MacKinnon’s five-point game takes him back to the top of the scoring charts
Raphael Simard
Top-5: MacKinnon’s five-point game takes him back to the top of the scoring charts
Credit: X

Still, eight games on Sunday in the NHL.

A fine evening of hockey, then.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. MacKinnon's five-point game returns him to the top of the scoring charts

Not only is Nathan MacKinnon the NHL's leading scorer, he's also the top scorer.

Yesterday, he scored two goals and three assists. This puts him back in exclusive first place for goals. With his five points, he now leads the NHL in scoring.

This is his second consecutive game with at least four points.

He's so good!

He continues to climb the ladder in the Avalanche and Nordiques franchise.

With his goals, he's now the third-highest scorer in history. He has overtaken Peter Stastny.

Colorado finally won in overtime against the Canucks, 5-4.

Gavin Brindley gave his club the win.

2. Connor Bedard's three points in Detroit

Prior to the late-night meeting between the Canucks and Avalanche, Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks were in Detroit.

Bedard finished the game with three points, putting him momentarily at the top of the scoring charts. Of course, MacKinnon's game changed all that.

In a 4-1 Ducks victory, Leo Carlsson, who scored two goals, is tied with Bedard. Macklin Celebrini and William Nylander aren't too far behind.

As for the Hawks, they won 5-1 against the Wings to make it three in a row. During that stretch, they scored 14 goals and allowed just three.

The Red Wings, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five games.

At the time of writing, they are no longer in a playoff position after a strong start to the season.

(Credit: NHL.com)

3. Leafs escape a two-goal lead

One team that hasn't had the start to the season they'd hoped for: the Leafs.

I guess losing Mitchell Marner hurts, right?

Yesterday, against the Hurricanes, the Leafs seemed headed for victory, but they let a 4-2 lead slip away.

Even early on, Craig Berube was far from convinced…

Drafted in the fifth round in 2023 by Carolina, Charles-Alexis Legault was playing his eighth NHL game.

He didn't score a goal or an assist, but he was in the news because of a nasty injury.

On this sequence, he had his hand cut off.

In the win, Logan Stankoven, K'Andre Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers each collected two points.

Toronto has a record of 8-7-1…

All in front of the Hall of Famers.

At least John Tavares is still going strong.

He scored a goal in his 1200th game in the league.

4. The Mammoth has just one win in its last six games

André Tourigny's Mammoth started the season strong.

But in recent games, things haven't been going well. After losing in Montreal on Saturday night, Utah also lost to the Ottawa Senators.

That makes five losses in their last six games.

In the Sens victory, Michael Amadio scored.

He has four goals in his last four games.

Then, Cousins combined for a goal.

Dylan to Nick for the winning goal.

Final score: 4-2 Ottawa.

Jordan Spence also scored his first goal as a member of the Sens.

5. Marcus Johansson's 1,000th game whitewashed

In Minnesota, the Wild hosted the NHL's worst team, the Calgary Flames.

And, of course, the Wild won by a score of 2-0. A great shutout win in Marcus Johansson's 1000th NHL game.

The man who pulled off the shutout was Jesper Wallstedt.

He made 36 saves for his 2nd career shutout.

Matthew Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek took care of the forwards.

On the game's first and winning goal, Boldy scored… on a pass from the birthday boy Johansson, of all people.


Extension

– Sidney Crosby rumors are about to start up again.

– Beautiful moment.

– Ice is slippery.

– 600 points for Kyle Connor.

– Superb.

– MacKinnon obviously leads the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Four games tonight.

(Credit: Google)
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!