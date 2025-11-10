Top-5: MacKinnon’s five-point game takes him back to the top of the scoring charts

Still, eight games on Sunday in the NHL.

A fine evening of hockey, then.

Here are the results and highlights:

Nearly 12 hours of Sunday hockey saw Connor Bedard become the first player to reach the 25-point mark this season before Nathan MacKinnon took the outright scoring lead via a 2-3-5 night.#NHLStats: https://t.co/UC91vVwcM9 pic.twitter.com/0gvBkJJoSF – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 10, 2025

1. MacKinnon's five-point game returns him to the top of the scoring charts

Not only is Nathan MacKinnon the NHL's leading scorer, he's also the top scorer.

Yesterday, he scored two goals and three assists. This puts him back in exclusive first place for goals. With his five points, he now leads the NHL in scoring.

Nathan MacKinnon gets on hatty watch with two goals in just 1:29! This guy can't be stopped right now… pic.twitter.com/1XXK6i6sxG – NHL (@NHL) November 10, 2025

This is his second consecutive game with at least four points.

He's so good!

Make that back-to-back four-point games for Nathan MacKinnon! Yeah, he's pretty good. pic.twitter.com/QFzjRbum1F – NHL (@NHL) November 10, 2025

He continues to climb the ladder in the Avalanche and Nordiques franchise.

With his goals, he's now the third-highest scorer in history. He has overtaken Peter Stastny.

Nathan MacKinnon continues to make history. pic.twitter.com/04qXA6cvPv – Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 10, 2025

Colorado finally won in overtime against the Canucks, 5-4.

Gavin Brindley gave his club the win.

REBOUND FOR THE WIN Gavin Brindley calls game for the Avs with the Subway Canada OT winner! pic.twitter.com/SGlc9EL8b0 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 10, 2025

2. Connor Bedard's three points in Detroit

Prior to the late-night meeting between the Canucks and Avalanche, Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks were in Detroit.

Bedard finished the game with three points, putting him momentarily at the top of the scoring charts. Of course, MacKinnon's game changed all that.

Nathan MacKinnon's monstrous five-point performance catapults him to the top of the points list! pic.twitter.com/U5spFPqoag – NHL (@NHL) November 10, 2025

In a 4-1 Ducks victory, Leo Carlsson, who scored two goals, is tied with Bedard. Macklin Celebrini and William Nylander aren't too far behind.

As for the Hawks, they won 5-1 against the Wings to make it three in a row. During that stretch, they scored 14 goals and allowed just three.

#Blackhawks have won 3 in a row, have outscored their opponent 14-3 over this current stretch. Connor Bedard has 18 pts (7g-11a) over his current 8 game points streak. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 9, 2025

The Red Wings, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five games.

At the time of writing, they are no longer in a playoff position after a strong start to the season.

3. Leafs escape a two-goal lead

One team that hasn't had the start to the season they'd hoped for: the Leafs.

I guess losing Mitchell Marner hurts, right?

Yesterday, against the Hurricanes, the Leafs seemed headed for victory, but they let a 4-2 lead slip away.

Canes score 3 in a row to take the lead on the Leafs in the Third! pic.twitter.com/5BjZsjYCVh – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 10, 2025

Even early on, Craig Berube was far from convinced…

Craig Berube is GIVING IT to his team… and they're winning right now pic.twitter.com/NGdgvJSpog – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 10, 2025

Drafted in the fifth round in 2023 by Carolina, Charles-Alexis Legault was playing his eighth NHL game.

He didn't score a goal or an assist, but he was in the news because of a nasty injury.

On this sequence, he had his hand cut off.

Charles Alexis Legault sliced his hand open on Nick Robertson's skate blade during a scrum at the end of the 1st period pic.twitter.com/Mue7JvmaLA – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 10, 2025

In the win, Logan Stankoven, K'Andre Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers each collected two points.

Toronto has a record of 8-7-1…

All in front of the Hall of Famers.

The 2025 @HockeyHallFame inductees dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff ahead of tonight's game in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/oceTjJLvy1 – NHL (@NHL) November 10, 2025

At least John Tavares is still going strong.

He scored a goal in his 1200th game in the league.

4. The Mammoth has just one win in its last six games

André Tourigny's Mammoth started the season strong.

But in recent games, things haven't been going well. After losing in Montreal on Saturday night, Utah also lost to the Ottawa Senators.

That makes five losses in their last six games.

Utah Mammoth fall to 1-5-0 in their last 6. #TusksUp – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 10, 2025

In the Sens victory, Michael Amadio scored.

He has four goals in his last four games.

Michael Amadio doubles the Sens' lead with a WILD tip pic.twitter.com/jIQxCqNhLP – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 10, 2025

Then, Cousins combined for a goal.

Dylan to Nick for the winning goal.

Final score: 4-2 Ottawa.

That Cozens to Cousins family connection pic.twitter.com/alwOhecWQt – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 10, 2025

Jordan Spence also scored his first goal as a member of the Sens.

JORDAN SPENCE TEES ONE UP FOR HIS FIRST AS A SENATOR pic.twitter.com/FTWE8FEZYB – TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 10, 2025

5. Marcus Johansson's 1,000th game whitewashed

In Minnesota, the Wild hosted the NHL's worst team, the Calgary Flames.

And, of course, the Wild won by a score of 2-0. A great shutout win in Marcus Johansson's 1000th NHL game.

The @mnwild get the W in Marcus Johansson's 1,000th NHL game! pic.twitter.com/Hzw0grHTo9 – NHL (@NHL) November 10, 2025

The man who pulled off the shutout was Jesper Wallstedt.

He made 36 saves for his 2nd career shutout.

Matthew Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek took care of the forwards.

On the game's first and winning goal, Boldy scored… on a pass from the birthday boy Johansson, of all people.

Matt Boldy breaks the ice over a period and a half into this one pic.twitter.com/IB9DoQS7aI – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 10, 2025

Extension

– Sidney Crosby rumors are about to start up again.

Pens fall to 1-3-1 in their last 5. #LetsGoPens – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 9, 2025

– Beautiful moment.

Sidney Crosby gifted Anze Kopitar a signed jersey after what was likely their final game against each other (via @LAKings)pic.twitter.com/PPjLL84pEd – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 10, 2025

– Ice is slippery.

Jacob Trouba falling with no one around him pic.twitter.com/HTbG9UGR6z – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 10, 2025

– 600 points for Kyle Connor.

– Superb.

LINUS KARLSSON WITH A BETWEEN-THE-LEGS BEAUTY! pic.twitter.com/52Nfrd8Blo – NHL (@NHL) November 10, 2025

– MacKinnon obviously leads the charge.

– Four games tonight.