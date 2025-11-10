The last time the Habs beat the Kings, Tomas Tatar was the team’s leading scorer

The Habs play the Kings tomorrow night at the Bell Centre. It's a chance for the Habs to put an end to a long losing streak against the California team.

How long, you ask? Six years. And yes, the last time the Habs beat the Kings, Shea Weber scored two goals and Carey Price was in net in a 302 victory at the Bell Centre.

The last time the Habs beat the LA Kings: Nov. 9th, 2019. – Shea Weber scored two goals.

– Nick Cousins was on the Habs.

– Nate Thompson scored a goal.

– Habs D-corps included Cale Fleury, Brett Kulak & Victor Mete.

– Carey Price made 31 saves.

– Nick Suzuki was a rookie. pic.twitter.com/9w9rxo602B – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 10, 2025

Here are seven events that took place around this time.

COVID-19 was not yet in Quebec. The pandemic hit Quebec in March 2020.

Tomas Tatar was the Habs' leading scorer. He finished the season with 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists).

Phillip Danault was the team's first center. He accumulated 47 points that season.

Victor Mete, Cale Fleury and Brett Kulak were part of the team's defensive brigade.

Nick Suzuki was a rookie and started the season with Nate Thompson on the team's fourth line.

St. Louis Blues were defending Stanley Cup champions

Let's just say that the Habs are due to win one against the Kings. It's amazing how different things look six years later, and for the better.

A rebuild was necessary, and it allowed Nick Suzuki to surround himself with a talented team. And the work isn't over yet. Kent Hughes still has a lot of work to do to put together an aspiring team.

One thing's for sure: the 2025-2026 team is much more exciting for the future than the 2019-2020 one, without taking anything away from players like Price and Weber.

Overtime

– They too want a center.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Canucks: We're gonna repeat this until it happens…but they continue to look for a center – Donnie and Dhali (11/10) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 11, 2025

– You're not dreaming, the Rangers won at home.

– Islanders play good hockey.