Rumor Corner: Jordan Kyrou not for trade at present

Jordan Kyrou's name has been the subject of trade rumours for months now.

The Blues evaluated the possibility of trading him this summer… and with the club's poor start to the season, the subject is back on the table.

Will he play for another NHL team by the end of the season? That's the question on everyone's mind right now.

David Pagnotta, on this subject, may have dampened the spirits of those who want to see Kyrou traded soon. The tipster, on the Hello Hockey podcast, mentioned that the Blues aren't interested in sending Kyrou elsewhere… at least, not right now.

That could change by the trade deadline, that said. But for now…

David Pagnotta: Re Jordan Kyrou: They don't wanna trade him, not now anyway, even though they explored that last season – Hello Hockey (11/8) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 10, 2025

Kyrou's case is likely to become even more popular if the Blues continue to be this bad.

But, all in all, it's relevant to know that the said file is not moving forward at the moment. Unless a club decides to come in with a sensational offer, Kyrou will remain in St. Louis for the time being…

Steven Stamkos and his contract

Steven Stamkos is in the second year (of four) of a contract that pays him $8 million per season.

We all agree: for a guy who scored 27 goals (53 points) last season and has just four points, including one goal, in 17 games so far this campaign… it's too much.

That's too much money for a player who's slowing down at lightning speed.

But Chris Johnston still thinks there's a chance he could be traded by next March.

He talked about it on his podcast recently.

Chris Johnston: Re Steven Stamkos: You're making $8 million bucks, there's no one knocking down the door at this stage to get that in, but…I think it could be different by March – Chris Johnston Show (11/7) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 10, 2025

Ideally, the Preds would have to agree to withhold salary in order to make a deal.

Because there's NO NHL club that has the luxury of having Stamkos' contract on its books. Especially not a Stanley Cup contender…

That said, I find it hard to believe that Barry Trotz is going to be stubborn at this level for very long. If he can get Stammer's contract off his books – even if he keeps part of the salary – that might help… because the Stamkos experience in Nashville is truly awful.

I can't wait to see what happens with the former Lightning captain.

Shane Pinto and Adrian Kempe = same situation

In Los Angeles, Adrian Kempe is a really important player.

And in Ottawa, Shane Pinto is becoming a really important player.

The two guys are in much the same situation: they're currently playing out the last year of their respective contracts, and they're likely to get a big pay raise for their next pact.

Kempe earns $5.5 million annually… while Pinto earns $3.75 million.

Here again, their situations are similar, as they are negotiating a contract extension with their team. And there are talks going on right now, according to David Pagnotta:

Pinto, Senators to talk contract this week https://t.co/ioCSW68S8z – The Fourth Period (@TFP) November 10, 2025

Contract negotiations between the #GoKingsGo and Adrian Kempe's camp picked up recently, I'm told. Talks continued going into the weekend, but this one's still taking its time. https://t.co/amtAomO6Sm – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 10, 2025

It could just be a matter of time before these two issues are settled.

Because in reality, Kempe and Pinto also want the same thing: they want to stay in their respective cities, and that always helps with contract discussions.

It remains to be seen, however, how much they'll get in their next deal.

Overtime

– Making progress.

Team Canada has wrapped up its meeting. Went about 9 hours today. GM Doug Armstrong says they've cut down their list to somewhere between 35-40 players.

Armstrong invite Steve Yzerman, GM for 2010 and 2014 Olympics, to meet with group today and share his some of his.. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 10, 2025

