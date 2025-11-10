Prediction game: where will the best pitchers sign this winter?

Just yesterday (Sunday), our colleague Charles-Alexis made his predictions as to where the top hitters in the 2025 free agent market will go next.

Now it's the turn of yours truly to do the same, this time with the best pitchers available this off-season.

Framber Valdez

Despite his antics in the 2025 season, the left-hander remains one of the most durable and consistent pitchers in the majors and could certainly improve one of the Toronto Blue Jays ‘ major deficiencies: depth in the starting rotation.

Honorable mentions: New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles.

Dylan Cease

The 30-year-old remains an enigma in this class of free agents, with a career strikeout rate of 28.6%, but who can also throw his fair share of beach balls. The kind of puzzle the Mets will want to solve.

Honorable mentions: Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels.

Tatsuya Imai

Fresh out of the Japanese oven and now available to all Major League Baseball teams, the right-hander will attract the attention of several teams, including the New York Yankees.

Honorable mentions: Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez

A master at extracting soft contact from opposing bats, the left-hander would solidify the Red Sox rotation.

Honorable mentions: Blue Jays and Orioles.

Edwin Diaz

The Dodgers had all kinds of trouble in the bullpen in 2025 and will remedy that situation this winter by acquiring one of MLB's best relievers.

Honorable mentions: Yankees and Mets.

