Nick Suzuki: another (worrying) day of treatment for the captain

We know that Nick Suzuki plays injured.

Ever since he blocked a shot with his foot recently in overtime, we've sensed that he's playing banged up. We feel he can't give as much on the ice. #It'sGone

And now, this morning, he's unable to practice.

Forward Nick Suzuki will not participate in today's practice (treatment day). Forward Nick Suzuki will not participate in today's practice (therapy day). – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 10, 2025

It's the second time in less than a week that he's had to miss practice because of (obviously) his sore foot. That means it really hurts.

Will he play tomorrow? Until we have proof to the contrary, we have to think that yes, he should play. But who knows.

The Canadiens might as well give him the time he needs to get healthy. Because the last thing the club needs is a Suzuki who's been nursing an injury for too long.

To be continued.

Details to follow…