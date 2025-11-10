Baseball

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Nick Kurtz and Drake Baldwin are rookies of the year
This is the week for individual honors in MLB.

And on this Monday evening, it was the rookies who were honored by Major League Baseball. Each league was watching to see who would prevail ahead of the 2025 season.

In the American League, there was no suspense.

Nick Kurtz, the A's excellent first baseman, didn't see his teammate Jacob Wilson cannibalize votes: he put his hand on the honor easily enough. #Unanimous

This is the first time a player who plays in Sacramento has won this award.

Jacob Wilson still received 23 second-place votes, meaning that more than 75% of voters put two A's players at the top of their ballot.

Braydon Fisher received a fourth-place vote.

In the National, it was closer. But still, as expected, Drake Baldwin surpassed Cade Horton and Caleb Durbin relatively easily. He received 21 first-place votes.

Comparing a catcher to a pitcher (Horton) isn't always easy. But Baldwin was important to the Braves and clearly deserved to win Rookie of the Year.

What do you think of the picks?

