Nick Kurtz and Drake Baldwin are rookies of the year

This is the week for individual honors in MLB.

And on this Monday evening, it was the rookies who were honored by Major League Baseball. Each league was watching to see who would prevail ahead of the 2025 season.

In the American League, there was no suspense.

Nick Kurtz, the A's excellent first baseman, didn't see his teammate Jacob Wilson cannibalize votes: he put his hand on the honor easily enough. #Unanimous

KURTZ SO GOOD. By a unanimous vote, Nick Kurtz of the @Athletics has been named the AL Rookie of the Year. 122 H

86 RBI

36 HR

1.002 OPS

5.4 bWAR

This is the first time a player who plays in Sacramento has won this award.

Jacob Wilson still received 23 second-place votes, meaning that more than 75% of voters put two A's players at the top of their ballot.

2025 AL Rookie of the Year Winner – Nick Kurtz (Unanimous)

Braydon Fisher received a fourth-place vote.

In the National, it was closer. But still, as expected, Drake Baldwin surpassed Cade Horton and Caleb Durbin relatively easily. He received 21 first-place votes.

2025 NL Rookie of the Year: Winner – Drake Baldwin

Comparing a catcher to a pitcher (Horton) isn't always easy. But Baldwin was important to the Braves and clearly deserved to win Rookie of the Year.

What do you think of the picks?

Kodai Senga to trade?

Per @WillSammon, Kodai Senga is being considered a "buy-low" trade target among teams. Senga also no longer has a full no-trade clause in his contract and he can only block moves to 10 teams. Sammon also reports it's unclear if the Mets are legitimately open to moving him.

A limit on the value of bets.

MLB, sportsbooks place $200 limit on prop bets in wake of betting scandal

It's the end for Kyle Hendricks.

Former Cubs great Kyle Hendricks is retiring.

