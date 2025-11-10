MLB in brief: Justin Turner still wants to play | Paul Skenes not to trade

Justin Turner still wants to play
Who will sign him?
https://twitter.com/jonmorosi/status/1987918481678106765
Official
Bruce Bochy is a special assistant in San Francisco.
https://twitter.com/SFGiants/status/1987937425075970408
Four teams (at least) for Edwin Diaz
New York, the Padres and the Rangers are on his case.
https://twitter.com/MLBDeadlineNews/status/1987344969594454113
Paul Skenes not for trade
Eventually, I imagine.
https://twitter.com/MLBDeadlineNews/status/1987915579156525281
The Mets, who want pitchers, will have to look elsewhere.
https://twitter.com/BNightengale/status/1987877204924215617
Kyle Tucker file
He shouldn't sign with Chicago.
https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork/status/1987936038552035665
This content was created with the help of AI.