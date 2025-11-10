Michael Hage has to be more intense when he plays in the middle (and his coach says so)

Michael Hage is off to a good start in the NCAA.

He's racking up points at a really interesting rate (eight goals and nine assists in 12 games) and that's helping him progress on the ice. You can feel his confidence right now, and that's what you want to see from a prospect like him.

But there are still aspects of his game that need to be worked on if he's to be (really) good in the National League.

His coach, Brandon Naurato, told Marco D'Amico(RG Media): Hage needs to find a way to be more intense when he plays center. He needs to be more aggressive in his zone entries and he needs to drive to the net when the opportunity presents itself.

Hage loves it, playing on the periphery. And while it's not a fault, adding aggression to his game can only help:

To be an effective center, he needs to play with intensity and be tough to deal with when matches tighten up and open spaces become scarcer. – Brandon Naurato

At certain levels, Hage will also need to be able to better restrain his emotions.

Because there's a sequence that's been doing the rounds on social networks, in which he's seen shouting abuse at a player from the other team while he's in the penalty box with one of his teammates.

The person in charge of opening the door even had to intervene to tell him that enough was enough:

Michael Hage is a good hockey player and has the potential to become an important member of the Canadiens lineup.

But clearly, there's some fine-tuning to be done here and there – which is to be expected of a 19-year-old. And we'll have a better idea of what he needs to work on to be effective in the NHL when he makes the jump to the pros.

For now, it's good to see him dominating offensively and racking up the points he's been doing all season.

