Martin St-Louis: If Nick Suzuki played with himself, he’d score 40 goals

The Canadiens are off to an excellent start to the season. Beyond the 10-3-2 record, it's the way the team is behaving that's interesting.

There's no sense of friction and everyone is pushing in the same direction. This has been the case for a long time, and Nick Suzuki is leading the way.

He delivers the goods on the ice too. In 15 games, he has four goals and 16 assists, as well as being a key player defensively. Martin St-Louis praised him on Utah's most recent Mammoth.

He mentioned to their broadcast team that if Suzuki had played a clone of himself, he could score 40 goals.

Martin St-Louis mentioned to their broadcast team that if Suzuki had played a clone of himself, he could score 40 goals.

St-Louis added that the #1 center is such a good playmaker that it would help him reach that plateau.

We know that St-Louis likes to protect his players, but also praises them on occasion. In Suzuki's case, he hit the nail on the head.

He's a player who, to this day, is truly underrated in the NHL. He's so reliable on both sides of the rink, and he's an iron man for the team. He's a great passer, which allows Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky to shine and score.

I'll say out loud what everyone else is saying: he needs to be on the Canadian Olympic team. It's not a question of bias because he plays for the Habs, he's a player you can play in any situation. He's capable of bringing offense, but on a fourth line, he can also shut down a good opposing line. There aren't 12 Canadiens forwards who are better than him right now.

