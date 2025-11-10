Marc Bergevin has found a GM position with Team Canada

Credit: The end of his reign was not a logical continuation of his beginnings.

Marc Bergevin, former GM of the Canadiens, has been named GM of Canada for the Spengler Cup. The news was announced by Hockey Canada this morning.

Stacy Roest will be his assistant.

General manager Marc Bergevin and associate GM Stacy Roest will lead 's National Men's Team at the #SpenglerCup. General manager Marc Bergevin and associate GM Stacy Roest will lead 's National Men's Team at the #SpenglerCup. – Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) November 10, 2025

Bergevin, who has been an assistant GM in Los Angeles since 2022, will therefore (as far as we know) be able to lead a club for the first time since leaving Montreal in 2021.

This does not prevent him from doing his job in L.A. at the same time.

Does this mean that on the heels of his new role, Bergevin will have to talk to the big bad media, something he's done very little of in over three years? History doesn't tell.

But it's nice to see that he'll be able to play such a role, even if it's not on the heels of the most listened-to tournament of the lot.

Marc Bergevin is trying to find a job in the NHL as GM of a team. He tried to get the job in New York (with the Islanders) this summer.

But in the end, Mathieu Darche was named.

“For my first GM job, it's a pretty nice way to start by getting a first overall pick in a year where you can pick a Matthew Schaefer.”@NYIslanders GM Mathieu Darche's first draft pick is one of the NHL's brightest young stars! pic.twitter.com/3TgHFSTWrv – NHL Media (@NHLMedia) November 4, 2025

Bergevin has had a few interviews in recent years and his name has been bandied about, but to no avail. Even his current club chose an outside guy instead. #KenHolland

It remains to be seen if he'll ever get his chance.

