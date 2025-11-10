Grey Cup: Marc-Antoine Dequoy arrives in Winnipeg wearing Monty’s jersey

The Alouettes arrived in Winnipeg this evening in preparation for Sunday's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

What's at stake?

The winner of this match will lift the Grey Cup. It's a fine challenge for Jason Maas' men, and clearly, all of Quebec will be rallying behind the Sparrows this weekend. It promises to be a great show.

For the occasion, Marc-Antoine Dequoy stepped off the plane this evening… proudly wearing a Canadiens jersey.

And it's not just any sweater, either: it's Samuel Montembeault's #35. Dequoy wanted to support a local athlete, and it's really cool to see.

Marc-Antoine Dequoy wearing the Sam Montembeault jersey off the plane in Winnipeg tonight! #coupegrey pic.twitter.com/w8J6xC4EOn – Joey Alfieri (@joeyalfieri) November 10, 2025

Of course, watching Quebec athletes cheer each other on… it's always fun.

The Alouettes have a big game on Sunday, and Dequoy doesn't look like the most stressed-out guy on the planet. He looks happy to be able to put on his Canadiens jersey to support Monty, and it shows in his big smile.

Let's hope, though, that Monty's struggles so far this season don't carry over to the football field next Sunday. The Sparrows have the chance to lift a second Grey Cup in the space of three years, and they'll need a big game to come away with the W.

But I love seeing Dequoy wearing Monty's jersey.

They're two fine Quebec athletes right now, and they make us proud in their own way. That said, aweille dont, Marc-Antoine! Another Grey Cup at home… that would really be incredible.

Overtime

– Good question.

A heartbreaking decision ahead… https://t.co/9rsi3ZIw9Q – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 11, 2025

– Ouch.

Winnipeg Jets at 5v5 this season: – 28 goals for

– 27 goals against

– 1.93 xGF/60 (30th in NHL)

– 3.07 xGA/60 (30th in NHL) This club might be a ticking time bomb. pic.twitter.com/Adlwyba9xN – Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhockey) November 11, 2025

– Nice line-up.

Jesper Bratt (0-1-1) factored on the game-opening goal and collected his 307th career assist. He tied Aaron Broten for the ninth most in @NJDevils franchise history. #NHLStats Watch now : https://t.co/dT34F4MPaa https: //t.co/bBv8GsTwDI – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 11, 2025

– Obviously.