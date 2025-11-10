David Kampf has been linked to the Montreal Canadiens

Have you been following the story of David Kampf?

The Toronto Maple Leafs player was traded to the AHL last month. After a few years in the NHL, he obviously didn't take it well.

He played a few games down under, but recently left (temporarily or not) the Marlies. As a result, he was suspended by the Maple Leafs, without pay. #Logic

Anyway, he's becoming a problem.

His salary of $2.4M per year until July 1, 2027 isn't exactly appealing for a player who struggles to keep up with the parade and is a problem.

At that price, nobody wants him. This complicates a potential transaction, since despite a potential salary restraint, his contract is a bit imposing to take for what it is.

But that didn't stop Chris Johnston, in a recent podcast, from saying that the Canadiens could benefit from his talents as a left-handed player who is good in the face-off circle.

Obviously, the Maple Leafs would rather trade him than keep Kampf. He could also be released outright, but it's doubtful it would go that far since the player would be leaving money on the table.

Kampf may be 6'2, 30 years old and capable of playing short-handed, but there's a reason why he played so little in the 2025 playoffs.

If the guy were ever to be released, that would be one thing. But until then, I don't see why the Canadiens would go after this guy for center depth.

And even at minimum salary if signed as a free agent, I'm not sure I'd see the fit.

