Carey Price in the Hall of Fame: Not so fast… Or not yet

I am 28 years old. And at my age, I can say this… quite frankly:

Carey Price is the best Canadiens player I've ever seen in my life. No doubt about it.

Maybe Nick Suzuki, Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson or Cole Caufield will surpass Price in my heart at some point in the future. But… for now, in my eyes, Carey is the GOAT.

He's had a terrific career with some pretty deep pockets ahead of him. And everyone knows that too.

But that doesn't mean Price will automatically be elected to the Hall of Fame any time soon. He lacks a Stanley Cup, and that's what hurts some people.

And, in fact, Renaud Lavoie even said(BPM Sports) that we could be waiting a little while to see Price enter the Hall.

Carey Price, a lock for next year's Hockey Hall of Fame? Not so fast according to @renlavoietva! What do you think? @fxbenard919 @datgregtho pic.twitter.com/13mTYjvw2N – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 10, 2025

Renaud Lavoie is confident in saying that it may only be a matter of time.

And I agree… in the context that Price should receive the same treatment as former Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist. Reminder: the King was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his very first year of eligibility.

But… in reality, the two guys' careers are very similar. Price has fewer career victories (361) than the former Ranger (459)… But Carey has won more individual trophies.

Both have a Vézina and an Olympic gold medal, but Price also has a Hart Trophy at home. He won a gold medal at the World Junior Championship… and the Calder Cup.

The arguments are there. We're talking about one of the best goalies (if not the best) of his generation, and that's no secret.

So I wonder how long it'll be before Price enters the Hall of Fame… or how long it'll be before people realize just how great he is.

