The free agency market has been open for a few days now. This means that guys without contracts are eligible to sign wherever they want in Major League Baseball.

But since baseball doesn't move at the same pace as other sports, it always takes longer.

Obviously, in Toronto, Bo Bichette is the talk of the town. He's the most important case among the guys who are free as air and who played in Toronto in 2025 because of his great talent.

Publicly, the player says he wants to come back to Toronto. And without saying it's impossible, I'm keeping in mind that he won't say otherwise, so as not to cut himself off from an option on the market.

If he does leave, where will he go?

According to what Steve Simmons said in a text on the subject, Bichette would tell those close to him, in private, that he wouldn't be closed to the idea of playing in New York in the immediate future.

Was he talking about the Yankees or the Mets? Or both?

If he was going to play for the Mets, it certainly wouldn't be at shortstop. As for the Yankees, they've confirmed that Anthony Volpe (who will miss the start of the 2026 season) is their man at position #6… but plans change.

If Bichette were to come to an agreement with the Yankees (the team her friend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hates more than anything else in the world), it would be the talk of the Canadiens since the Bronx is the enemy.

But nothing's done yet.

Emmanuel Clase charged: he defends himself.

Emmanuel Clase has devoted his life to baseball and doing everything in his power to help his team win. Emmanuel is innocent of all charges and looks forward to clearing his name in court.

Does Patrick Bailey have a future in San Francisco?

Giants "Briefly Considered" Patrick Bailey Trade At Deadline

