Another controversy for Matvei Michkov: the Canadiens knew what they were doing when they let him through
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Yesterday, my colleague Vincent Larue published a piece on Sean Couturier's comments about Matvei Michkov.

Basically, the Flyers captain mentioned that his young teammate needed to be able to play on 200 feet to become a dominant player in the NHL.

That's pretty clear.

Clearly, the Canadiens knew what they were doing when they didn't select Matvei Michkov with their fifth overall pick in the 2023 draft.

The red flags were clearly visible for the man whose father had just passed away under unclear circumstances, just before the draft.

The way I see it, the Canadiens were placed in the same position in 2023 and 2024. The Habs had the fifth overall pick and could draft a crazy-talented Russian from SKA.

In 2023, he passed. And in 2024, they managed to draft a certain Ivan Demidov.

Demidov, who loves hockey and practices instead of getting into trouble, has a great attitude. And Nick Bobrov probably knew that because his father was involved with SKA when Demidov was a draft prospect.

And if the father could talk about Demidov, he could also talk about Mishkov.

Of course, passing on Mishkov may be a good decision to avoid bringing a bad apple into the dressing room. But it still may not be THE perfect decision.

Why not? Because we're wondering more and more whether, in a strong draft at the top of the pyramid, the Habs drafted the wrong player in David Reinbacher.

I had Reinbacher as a pick in 2023, but it's clear that his health is the main concern right now. Can he really become the player Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton had in mind?

Because yes, the mistake at No. 5 may have been passing up a Brady Tkachuk 2.0 to draft a little too much on an as-needed basis. #RyanLeonard


