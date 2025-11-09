World Series: Drake motivates the Dodgers

Exactly one week ago, we were still recovering from the emotions of the final game of the 2025 World Series won by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And now, one of the heroes of the Dodgers' comeback has spoken of the extra motivation his club had to come back in the series as well as in duel number seven.

“That doesn't go unnoticed. When you (Drake) do something like that… you disrespect the best player in the game.” Miguel Rojas says the Dodgers all saw what Drake was posting after they lost Game 5 pic.twitter.com/JXi4AMXgkE https://t.co/7xxKrybi3l – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 7, 2025

Indeed, after the Toronto Blue Jays won Game 5 of the Fall Classic in Los Angeles to take a 3-2 series lead, Canadian rapper Drake troll Shohei Ohtani with two posts on Instagram.

One was an image of the three-time MVP winner being foiled by young Trey Yesavage, and the other taken during a Nippon photo shoot with the caption “ONE MORE !!!!!!!”

Drake trolling Shohei and the Dodgers on IG pic.twitter.com/LWvPxrjy5N – Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) October 30, 2025

Those words definitely backfired on the Blue Jays. Miguel Rojas, who hit the tying home run with one out in the top of the 9th inning to tie the game at four-all, talked about it with TMZ.

I try to stay humble, not talk too much. But, I mean, it doesn't go unnoticed, you know. Like, when you do something like that, when you disrespect the best player in the world a little bit, without understanding the quality of the person and what the guy has done for baseball….

Then, Kiké Hernandez, during his speech at the Dodgers World Series parade, couldn't resist throwing a not-so-subtle jib at Drake, referencing one of the 39-year-old artist's songs, “Big Rings”.

The #Dodgers franchise-leader in #Postseason games played – Kiké Hernández with an ALL-TIME speech in front of the BEST fans in baseball. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/bkNg4u3GA6 – SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) November 3, 2025

Maybe Drake shouldn't have sold the bear before killing it. Ohtani and the Dodgers then finished the job and the rapper once again looks like a cabochon.

This content was created with the help of AI.