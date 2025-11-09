The Habs are unstoppable at the Bell Centre

Things are going well for the Habs these days, both collectively and individually.

Montreal has been among the NHL's elite since the start of the season in terms of total points and in several categories..

The Canadiens have become a tough team to play against, especially when playing at home.

Since the start of the campaign, the team has a record of five wins, one loss and one shootout defeat (.786) in seven games at the Bell Centre.

The Habs' only regulation-time loss at home this season came on October 18 against the Rangers, when the home side blew a 2-0 lead to lose 4-3 in a game that could easily have gone in our favor.

And the team's successes haven't begun this year. You have to go back before the break of the 4 Nations Confrontation to find another regular loss on home ice for the Habs.

Since the tournament, Martin St-Louis' team has a record of 15-1-3 (.868) in 19 games at home.

The Bell Centre is a veritable fortress!

This is the best League record since the 4 Nations. Better than clubs known to be difficult to face on home ice like the Avalanche (.816) and Hurricanes (.789).

One wonders whether the Bell Centre won't regain the top spot among the toughest amphitheatres to play in.

with 19 games for the Habs, that's almost half a season. It's not just a “good run” of a few games.

During this period, the Canadiens scored almost four goals per game (3.95 per game) with a total of 75 goals and allowed 46 (2.42 per game) in return for an excellent plus-29 differential.

The Bell Centre has truly become a Habs fortress.

This is all the more a good thing as we have a very young team that copes well with the pressure of playing in a market like Montreal.

On the contrary, our young stars seem to feed off the crowd's energy to deliver big performances and make spectacular plays night after night.

And as a fan, it's a lot of fun to watch.

