Projected production: the Habs could have nine 50+ point scorers

Who'd have thought the Montreal Canadiens would get off to such a good start?

Reaching the ten-win plateau after just 15 games is a feat we didn't necessarily see coming, let's say.

And what we didn't see coming was that the Habs players were all performing so well, and more importantly, were all producing at a very good pace.

The Canadiens rank 3rd in the NHL in goals scored this season, with 57 in 15 games, and let's just say it shows when you look at the individual stats, both within the team and across the NHL as a whole.

In fact, when you look at the Habs' scoring rankings, you realize that quite a few players are producing at a good pace, so no one really disappoints.

The Habs players are all producing, and that's all the more impressive when you project it over a full season.

Indeed, over 82 games, if everyone keeps up the same production consistency, the Habs could have no fewer than nine scorers with at least 50 points.

Nick Suzuki: pace of 21 goals and 109 points

Cole Caufield: pace of 65 goals and 98 points

Ivan Demidov: 21-goal, 71-point pace

pace Lane Hutson: pace of 65 assists and 71 points

Alex Newhook: 32-goal, 65-point pace

pace Noah Dobson: 54 assists and 60 points

Oliver Kapanen: 32-goal, 54-point pace

pace Juraj Slafkovsky: pace of 32 goals and 49 points

Mike Matheson: pace of 16 goals and 49 points

Obviously, these are projections made after only 15 games, so the chances are that some players will have a dip in form and not maintain this pace.

However, it's still very interesting to see that everyone contributes to the Canadiens, and that everyone manages to produce consistently and regularly.

By way of comparison, only four players scored more than 50 points last season for the Habs: Nick Suzuki (89 points), Cole Caufield (70 points), Lane Hutson (66 points) and Juraj Slafkovsky (51 points).

Next up was Brendan Gallagher with just 38 points.

In short, the Habs have clearly improved this season, and it shows on the offensive end, as Martin St-Louis' team is scoring a lot of goals.

