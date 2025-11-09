Prediction game: where will the best hitters sign this winter?

Why not play a little prediction game? Let's take the best hitters on the free-agent market and guess where they'll sign this winter.

You'll have to rub it in my face when the guys sign elsewhere…

Kyle Tucker could be a logical target for the Yankees. The Yankees wanted to sign Juan Soto last year, and I see them going after the big outfielder again this winter.

Honorable mentions: Phillies and Blue Jays.

Bo Bichette could fill a big need for the Braves, who are looking to redeem their difficult 2025 season. And by the time he gets to second base, Ozzie Albies could already be gone.

Honorable mentions: Dodgers and Blue Jays.

Alex Bregman was a big target for the Tigers last year. If the Red Sox put their energies elsewhere this winter, the Tigers could save themselves with the services of Scott Boras' client.

Honorable mentions: Red Sox and Cubs.

Who could be a viable alternative at third base if Alex Bregman leaves? That and more reader questions in today's Red Sox mailbag.https://t.co/se0alM0ep0 – Mac Cerullo (@MacCerullo) November 9, 2025

Pete Alonso didn't sign long-term with the Mets last year because the club seems to fear the player he could become in the long term. I believe that these fears still exist and that the Mariners may be able to take advantage of them. We say maybe, depending on the price…

Honorable mentions: Red Sox and Mets.

Cody Bellinger is the kind of outfielder who could help energize an organization like the Phillies. Over there, the club is looking for the recipe to take it to the next level.

Honorable mentions: Yankees and Blue Jays.

Unless negotiations go badly,Kyle Schwarber should be back in Philadelphia for the next few years of his career. But even so, anything can happen… #FreddieFreeman

Honorable mentions: Red Sox and Reds.

Josh Naylor is a good player. And we're thinking that the Red Sox, who like to restrict their budgets, could see Naylor as a great solution to fill the hole at first base.

Honorable mentions: Mets and Mariners.

Expect Josh Naylor to be a popular name in a talented free agent first basemen market.@castrovince, @JesseRogersESPN and @Joelsherman1 discuss what the slugger brings on both sides of the ball. pic.twitter.com/XlR1VTsZFY – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 8, 2025

Eugenio Suarez was a player in demand at the deadline. The Yankees wanted him and perhaps the free agent environment will be simpler for Brian Cashman to navigate.

Honorable mentions: Mariners and Mets.

