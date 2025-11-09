MLB en bref : Bryce Harper menacé | La motivation des Red Sox

Bryce Harper menacé

Un haut placé du baseball, après que le joueur des Phillies ait insulté le commissaire plus tôt cette année, lui aurait dit que c'est comme ça que les gens finissent dans un fossé.

“That's how people end up in a ditch.” The altercation between #Phillies leader Bryce Harper and #MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was apparently much worse…. Bryce Harper was *alleg. threatened by a high ranking “deputy” for speaking to Rob Manfred in such a way. (@walsha | AP) pic.twitter.com/hEIzrSxHGC — Alex Coll (@Alexcoll_) November 8, 2025

La motivation des Red Sox

Perdre contre New York en séries a fait mal.

No better motivation than this “Losing the way we did in New York, that one stung, man. It still does. The guys are still talking about that. It's something that's going to drive us in the winter.” 310 to Left is presented by @NEFordDealers pic.twitter.com/NMX0HVseXq — NESN (@NESN) November 9, 2025

En parlant des Red Sox : Pete Alonso est-il plus une cible que Kyle Schwarber?

The Red Sox may prefer Pete Alonso over Kyle Schwarber according to https://t.co/vuXIGD2uWi's @IanMBrowne in his latest AMA on Reddit: Browne's reasoning is the fact that Alonso is right handed and would be playing 50% of his games at Fenway without having a qualifying offer… pic.twitter.com/Pcd6t0r81k — Matthew Crory (@matthewcrory) November 9, 2025

Les A's allument

Pour la première fois en plus de 600 jours, les gens peuvent commenter leurs publications sur Twitter.

The Athletics are now allowing replies to their social media posts after 655 days without them https://t.co/zj5xj2sj8n — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 8, 2025

Terry Francona sur Hunter Greene

Il ne croit pas qu'il sera échangé.

Francona: Not Expecting A Hunter Greene Trade https://t.co/uIHwgPLPHx pic.twitter.com/xcfSR2Wk4L — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 9, 2025

L'importance de J.T. Realmuto

Derrière le marbre, c'est une machine.