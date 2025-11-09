Baseball

MLB en bref : Bryce Harper menacé | La motivation des Red Sox
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Bryce Harper menacé

Un haut placé du baseball, après que le joueur des Phillies ait insulté le commissaire plus tôt cette année, lui aurait dit que c'est comme ça que les gens finissent dans un fossé.

La motivation des Red Sox

Perdre contre New York en séries a fait mal.

En parlant des Red Sox : Pete Alonso est-il plus une cible que Kyle Schwarber?

Les A's allument

Pour la première fois en plus de 600 jours, les gens peuvent commenter leurs publications sur Twitter.

Terry Francona sur Hunter Greene

Il ne croit pas qu'il sera échangé.

L'importance de J.T. Realmuto

Derrière le marbre, c'est une machine.

