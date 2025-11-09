Logan Mailloux’s next game is against the Rocket

It's what we call a perfect scenario for attracting the spotlight. Weeks after being traded by the Canadiens to the St. Louis Blues, Logan Mailloux will play his first AHL game since his move… and it will be against his former team, the Laval Rocket.

The game will take place on Wednesday morning at 10:35 a.m. in Springfield, on the occasion of Remembrance Day. A special atmosphere, an unusual time of day, and a well-known opponent. Everything is in place for an emotional morning.

Anthony Marcotte confirmed the news on X:

And guess against whom Mailloux will play his first game with the Thunderbirds? The Laval Rocket, Wednesday morning at 10:35 a.m. in Springfield on the occasion of Remembrance Day. You can't make this stuff up! https://t.co/q8I4HwLiPK – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 9, 2025

But let's be frank: if Mailloux was sold to Springfield, it wasn't because of a development strategy. It's because his start to the season in St. Louis was so difficult. In nine games with the Blues, the young defenseman failed to pick up a single point and posted a differential of -12. Not ideal for a player who hoped to establish himself full-time in the NHL as an offensive defenseman.

His game lacked confidence, and the Blues' staff felt that a stint in the AHL might allow him to catch his breath. In Springfield, he'll find a more prominent role, regular ice time and, above all, a chance to rebuild his confidence with the puck.

For the former Rocket defenseman, this game is more than just a rematch, but an opportunity to prove that he still belongs in the Blues' plans. Every appearance on the ice will count, and a solid performance against Laval could well revive his case in the eyes of St. Louis management. After an up-and-down start, he absolutely must show that he can bounce back.

Ironically, his first game comes against the Rocket, his former team. Logan Mailloux knows the guys in the other locker room, the structure of the game, and even the finer points of the Canadiens' club-school style. This will be a good way to measure himself against what he knows best.

Remember that in Laval, he had a great season last year, collecting 33 points in 63 games, while establishing himself as an offensive pillar on the blue line. If he can rediscover this level of play with Springfield, the Blues may well give him another chance later this season.

In short, all eyes will be on Springfield on Wednesday morning. Logan Mailloux will have the chance to relaunch his career against the team that helped shape him.

overtime

– 500th career point for Kevin Fiala.

– Third straight win for the Chicago Blackhawks.

a 12-day road trip complete with a WIN pic.twitter.com/sseB2gn1oF – Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 9, 2025

– The Kings came out on top against the mighty Penguins.

The @LAKings sneak out a win on the road! pic.twitter.com/jAuZxggvhI – NHL (@NHL) November 9, 2025

– Connor Bedard has the same number of points as Patrick Kane after 164 games.

– William Nylander pulls out his Sunday hands against Brandon Bussi.