Logan Mailloux in the American League: The Snake was right

In the very first episode of Mathias et le Serpent, Simon Boisvert said something that caused quite a stir. To refresh your memory… :

Unless there are injuries and we're forced to keep him, in my opinion, by Christmas, Logan Mailloux is in the American League. – Simon Boisvert

The Snake was right. This morning, the Blues decided to send the former Habs defenseman to Springfield to work on his game. It's only been a month since the start of the NHL season…

Let's remember one thing.

After practice camp, the Blues told Mailloux to find a place to live in St. Louis. Normally, this means that the club has no intention of sending the player down there… and indirectly, it also means one thing: Mailloux has really disappointed Blues management.

Again, the season is only a month old. And to see Mailloux handed over to his team's club-school speaks volumes about the player's complete situation on the ice…

Logan Mailloux's NHL season by the numbers. Viewer discretion advised. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/RsMO48RNMV – Blue Pucks (@BluePucks) November 9, 2025

The Blues have obviously sensed that Mailloux is not yet ready to be a regular player in the National League. That's not to say he'll never be ready… but the Blues may have misjudged the situation after the team's practice camp.

At the same time, he had a really good camp in St. Louis…

But Mailloux's performance adds up to so many negative things right now for the Blues.

The club is 31st overall in the National League, Jordan Kyrou's name is in several rumours, Jake Neighbours will miss at least the next month of activities, Mailloux is disappointing, Jordan Binnington can't stop a beach ball (the Blues have the worst defence in the league)…

When things go wrong, they go wrong. And that's exactly what's happening right now in St. Louis: nothing seems to be working as it should, and it must be getting heavy within the organization.

Expectations were high even before the season started…

It remains to be seen whether they'll be able to get back on track. Because if not, we're likely to be hearing a lot more about Jordan Kyrou in the coming weeks and months.

And it will be interesting to see how Mailloux responds in the AHL…

