Kyle Tucker and Munetaka Murakami: wait before sending them to Los Angeles!

Last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series and spent a lot to try to win again in 2025. Their strategy obviously worked.

Will it be the same this year? To a certain extent, yes.

But that doesn't mean all the big names will be signing with the Dodgers this off-season. Even though the L.A. club will undoubtedly be talking to everyone.

In fact, there are two high-profile free agents who don't necessarily make the most sense when it comes to thinking about Dodgers targets.

The first target? Kyle Tucker.

The former Cubs (because no, I don't see him coming back to Chicago) will demand a big salary. Jeff Passan thinks the Dodgers will try to do what they did with Bryce Harper: a shorter contract, but a big annual salary. Like Alex Bregman in Boston in 2025, like.

Since Tucker is injury-prone, he'll probably be more tempted to sign a long-term contract. And the Dodgers rarely sign a free agent on the terms of such a contract.

Shohei Ohtani is a notable exception.

As for Munetaka Murakami, many people see him in L.A. because of the Japanese connection there. But the third baseman (who's mostly destined for the first cushion) has Max Muncy, Freddie Freeman and even Shohei Ohtani (DH) on his hands.

Yes, the Dodgers could trade Muncy right now and send Nippon to first base when Freeman retires. But it wouldn't fill one of the club's biggest current needs.

What the Dodgers need is help in the outfield and in relief. Whether on the free-agent market or by trading prospects, that's where the holes are the biggest.

So, without saying that Murakami won't play for the Dodgers, that's not the priority. I'm keeping an eye on the Yankees…

This content was created with the help of AI.