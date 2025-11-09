Habs success could force Kent Hughes to move

We're fast approaching the quarter-hour mark of the NHL season. We can already see a few teams moving away from a playoff spot, and who could quickly throw in the towel and move into the sellers' camp.

American Thanksgiving, which takes place on November 27 this year, is usually a date after which the NHL transaction market gets busy.

Last year, the Canadiens acquired Alexandre Carrier on December 18 in return for Justin Barron, whose arrival solidified the defensive unit and made the team much more competitive.

According to David Pagnotta, Kent Hughes is watching the market very closely right now and could be active in the coming weeks.

It makes sense that, despite their excellent start to the campaign, the Habs are still weak on the center line.

Oliver Kapanen, even though he's off to a very good start, isn't necessarily a viable long-term or playoff option.

Because if the Canadiens keep winning, the team will increasingly have to start thinking about not just making the playoffs, but going the distance.

The addition of an established second center could really move the Habs into the contender category.

And Kent Hughes has a lot to offer in the way of a trade, both in picks and especially in prospects.

So it makes a lot of sense to think that the Habs are likely to make a move soon, and maybe go for the big one.

However, I think Hughes should wait a while before making a move.

Right now, only three teams are starting to move away from a playoff spot; the Predators, Blues and Flames, and of those, Calgary is the only one that can really throw in the towel.

These teams have a few veterans who could be an option as Montreal's second center, such as Nazem Kadrim, Jonathan Marchessault, Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn and maybe even Steven Stamkos.

However, of these center players, only O'Reilly has an attractive contract with two years still to run at an average annual salary of $4.5 million. The others all have three or four years left on their deals, which could quickly become a problem for the organization to manage.

That's why I think the Habs should be patient before making a move, because there will be more centers available later in the season when other teams are moving away from a playoff spot.

