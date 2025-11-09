Hockey

Habs coach Roger Grillo battles cancer
Mathis Therrien
The Canadiens de Montréal posted some very sad news on their social networks this morning.

The Habs announced that Roger Grillo, the Habs' consulting coach, has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently battling the disease.

This is very sad news.

Grillo joined the Habs at the end of 2024, and has since been working with the Habs as a bench coach, meaning he's not behind the bench.

He represents a very solid addition to surround and help the coaching staff. We wish Grillo the best possible recovery, and our thoughts are with him and his family.

On behalf of the entire DLC team, we send him all our support at this difficult time.

It should be noted that the Canadiens will be holding their Cancer Night tonight, which is probably why the Habs made this announcement this morning.

As for the Laval Rocket, they held their Cancer Night last night, as Pascal Vincent's team defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-2 at Place Bell.


