Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz face 65 years in prison: they have been charged

We already knew that pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz were in trouble over a major sports betting scandal. But now we know a little more.

Both Cleveland Guardians pitchers have been charged in connection with the sports betting case. Ortiz was arrested in Boston today, but Clase is not currently in the United States.

More than ever, we shouldn't expect to see them back in MLB.

BREAKING: Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been indicted by prosecutors in Brooklyn on a host of charges related to a scheme to rig bets on pitches thrown in MLB games. Ortiz was arrested in Boston earlier today. Clase is not currently in custody.

In both cases, we're talking about a situation where the pitchers were involved in intentionally throwing balls in order to win bets of the type: the next pitch will be a strike or a ball.

Clase would have started this in 2023 and Ortiz in 2025.

The 23-page indictment against Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz lays out the alleged scheme for the pitchers to intentionally throw balls so bettors could wager on pitches to be balls or strikes. It started, prosecutors say, as early as May 2023 with Clase and later included Ortiz.

On two occasions, Ortiz allegedly threw a ball and Clase helped him. The two men made $5,000 each on June 15 when it happened and it's the same thing on June 27, but for $7,000 each.

Did it happen before or not? If the answer is no, you have to wonder whether the two guys risked their careers and quality of life for… $12,000 each.

If so, they must have been in real trouble financially speaking.

In any case, both pitchers now face nothing less than 65 years each in prison. There are charges of fraud, conspiracy and bribery in the mix.

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz face up to 65 years in prison if convicted on all charges, according to the Eastern District of New York, which outlined the case against Clase and Ortiz after indicting them on fraud, conspiracy and bribery charges.

Obviously, the guys are going to defend themselves. Ortiz's lawyer, for example, has declared that his client is innocent. We should expect Clase to say the same thing.

I wonder how much of an effect this will have on other MLB players, who should stay away from gambling.

This content was created with the help of AI.