Alex Newhook’s production and performance: more than just the Ivan Demidov effect

Last night, the Canadiens de Montréal won their first game in regulation time since October 25 in Vancouver.

The Habs haven't won many games in regulation time this season, so a 6-2 win like yesterday's against the Utah Mammoth feels really good.

To give you an idea, this is only the third time all season that the Habs have won a game by more than one goal, and that includes the 4-2 victory with an empty net against the Buffalo Sabres.

In short, the Habs pretty much only play close games, so winning by four goals will help Martin St-Louis' team.

It wasn't easy last night, however, despite the scoreline, and it was Alex Newhook's magnificent goal that really changed the momentum of the game.

Ivan Demidov: “I can break ankles Alex Newhook: “Hold my beer” pic.twitter.com/LpcihsFkD3 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 9, 2025

The Habs were much better after that, and were able to generate many more scoring chances, all thanks to Newhook, who thought he was Connor McDavid.

On a more serious note, the Habs' #15 is really impressive this season, as everything is working for him.

Newhook's confidence is soaring, and he's producing at a very interesting pace (12 points in 15 games), especially when compared to his 26 points in 82 games last season.

Alex Newhook had 26 points in 82 games last season…

Alex Newhook has 12 points in 15 games this season… It's actually crazy what Ivan Demidov, a lil puck luck and a bucket of salt beef can do.. #GoHabsGo – Hockey Junkie (@HockeyJunkieYT) November 9, 2025

And now you're probably going to tell me that this transformed Newhook is due to the Ivan Demidov effect.

Of course, it's clear that Newhook benefits from playing with the young Russian prodigy, but personally, I think the performances of the Habs' #15 go beyond the Demidov effect.

Newhook is playing excellent hockey, with or without the young Russian's help.

Last night, for example, Newhook generated his own goal with a magnificent breakthrough in the offensive zone, followed by a superb deke and a precise shot.

Demidov didn't contribute to the goal at all, while only Oliver Kapanen picked up an assist.

And later in the game, when Newhook picked up his second point of the game, it was Newhook himself who picked up the puck in the neutral zone before serving a beautiful pass to captain Nick Suzuki.

In short, I can understand people linking Newhook's success to Demidov's arrival and the fact that they're playing on the same line, but I sincerely believe you have to give Newhook the credit he deserves.

He had a horrible season last year, and now he's bouncing back with confidence and character.

Newhook currently allows the Habs to count on two offensive lines, taking the pressure off the first.

Let's hope the (only) 24-year-old forward continues to perform in this way, playing the role of young father to Demidov and Kapanen.

Overtime

Kirby Dach hasn't been perfect. Nor have the Canadiens. But both he and the team are getting what they've earned so far this season, including a 10th win of the season on Saturday.(@EricEngels) https://t.co/xm0MIVZALH – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 9, 2025

