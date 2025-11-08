Zachary Bolduc: no contract negotiations with the Habs to date

At the start of the season, the Canadiens and the Lane Hutson camp finally agreed on the terms of a contract.

But it wasn't just Hutson who would become a compensated free agent at the end of the season.

Kirby Dach and Zachary Bolduc would become so too. As for Dach, it's radio silence regarding a contract, and tonight, in the third period of the Montreal-Utah game, Renaud Lavoie gave us an update on Bolduc's case.

According to the source, no contract negotiations have begun between the two camps.

The Québécois had an excellent start to the season, scoring three goals in as many games, but since then, things have been a little more difficult for him.

Zack Bolduc after starting the Habs season scoring 3 goals in 3 games: – 1 goal

– 1 assist

– 11 games

– 12:39 mins per game pic.twitter.com/MvgrbkWBIz – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 7, 2025

We all knew Bolduc wasn't going to sign eight years/$64 million, but lately, Bolduc hasn't been the most involved. Kent Hughes has the luxury of waiting, then. Anyway, he's RFA, not UFA.

Right now, Bolduc isn't in a position to start negotiating.

In the game against New Jersey last Thursday, he was the Habs' least-used forward.

But when you consider that he was traded for Logan Mailloux, probably the worst player in the NHL right now, it's comforting. I think the Québécois is an excellent third-line player for a champion club, and an Alex Newhook-type contract is conceivable.

Extension

Speaking of Newhook, who scored a superb goal tonight, if he continues to play with Ivan Demidov and play like this, he'll command a good salary increase. Right now, he's making $2.9 million a season until 2027.

He will become a restricted free agent at the same time as Demidov, in 2027. Big summers ahead for the Montreal organization. A chance for the cap to rise.