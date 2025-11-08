Vladimir Guerrero Jr. receives a hero’s welcome in the Dominican Republic

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has had a busy 2025. The Blue Jays star, who began the season without a long-term contract, finally signed a 14-year deal that will keep him in Toronto for the rest of his career.

Then, a few months later, he led his team to the World Series… during which he would most likely have been named MVP had Miguel Rojas not changed the course of the series in the ninth inning.

His regular season wasn't always easy, but in the playoffs, he was sparkling.

And following his crazy year, Vladdy took the time to thank fans via his Instagram account. He talked about a special year that changed his life.

Vladdy Jr. writes a heartfelt message on his Instagram pic.twitter.com/TQzkoXQp7d – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 8, 2025

So Guerrero Jr. is enjoying a bit of a vacation… and he's back in his hometown in the Dominican Republic, Don Gregorio.

And what you notice when you see footage captured at the time of his return is that he was given a hero's welcome.

After a year like that, it makes sense… even if he wasn't able to lift the big trophy.

Vladdy got a hero's welcome in his hometown of Don Gregorio, Dominican Republic after his performance in the postseason https://t.co/djiBnhtl4Z – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 7, 2025

It's safe to assume that Vladdy will spend some time with his family and loved ones over the next few weeks, then start preparing for next season. Because next season comes faster than usual when you get to the World Series.

In short, a good dose of love for Guerrero Jr. who has by no means stolen it following his big series. Let's see if he can repeat his exploits in 2026, now.

Myles Straw also thanked the fans.

Myles Straw reflects on a memorable Blue Jays season pic.twitter.com/Mo3gXlEH8B – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2025

Speaking of the Jays.

“The #BlueJays are primed to be good.” Set to return in 2026 as skipper, John Schneider and his team are looking ahead to a bright future in Toronto. https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/yRlvuwhwiN – MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 8, 2025

Carlos Carrasco back in Atlanta (with a minor league contract).

Braves Re-Sign Carlos Carrasco, Darius Vines To Minors Contracts https://t.co/tdyX6Ogu1R pic.twitter.com/fS7W4A2YrO – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 8, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.