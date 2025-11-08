Baseball

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. receives a hero’s welcome in the Dominican Republic
Félix Forget
Credit: Sportsnet

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has had a busy 2025. The Blue Jays star, who began the season without a long-term contract, finally signed a 14-year deal that will keep him in Toronto for the rest of his career.

Then, a few months later, he led his team to the World Series… during which he would most likely have been named MVP had Miguel Rojas not changed the course of the series in the ninth inning.

His regular season wasn't always easy, but in the playoffs, he was sparkling.

And following his crazy year, Vladdy took the time to thank fans via his Instagram account. He talked about a special year that changed his life.

So Guerrero Jr. is enjoying a bit of a vacation… and he's back in his hometown in the Dominican Republic, Don Gregorio.

And what you notice when you see footage captured at the time of his return is that he was given a hero's welcome.

After a year like that, it makes sense… even if he wasn't able to lift the big trophy.

It's safe to assume that Vladdy will spend some time with his family and loved ones over the next few weeks, then start preparing for next season. Because next season comes faster than usual when you get to the World Series.

In short, a good dose of love for Guerrero Jr. who has by no means stolen it following his big series. Let's see if he can repeat his exploits in 2026, now.

This content was created with the help of AI.

