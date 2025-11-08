Two fine goals from Alexander Zharovsky at U20 tournament

Between Michael Hage, David Reinbacher and Alex Zharovsky, I'm not sure which of the Habs' prospects is the most interesting to watch.

They will each have their own role in Montreal in the near future; on the one hand, Michael Hage is lined up to be the second center behind Nick Suzuki, David Reinbacher the number 2 defenseman on the right side of the defense and Alex Zharovsky… the second head of the Russian two-headed monster with Ivan Demidov.

He's clearly the most talented of the Montreal prospects. And today, in the final of the U20 championship, he showed the extent of his talent with two superb goals in a 6-1 victory for his country.

#GoHabsGo prospect Alexander Zharovsky had 2⃣ beauty goals for Russia U20 in the 3×3 Final vs Belarus U20. They won 6-1. #FutureCup The hands. The shot.

This kid is fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/vsbxWL5iQq – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) November 8, 2025

On the first goal, you can see he's not the fastest, but his hands are incredible.

The tournament is played three-on-three (he's going to be good in overtime in the NHL, him) and it's clear that there's a lot more space on the rink to make maneuvers. Still, it's worth pointing out…

On the second net, he's well positioned in the offensive zone to receive a pass, and the rest is simply masterful. I'll say it again: his hands are incredible.

He's the kind of player who doesn't need the best skate in the world, because his hands and vision more than make up for it.

According to Elite Prospects, he's 6'1″. That's already a good size to be a regular in the NHL, but it looks like he's a little taller. A fan made the same point I did about X. Ivan Demidov is also 6'1″ and his compatriot looks much taller.

This could be an interesting asset for him to play on a top-6 in Montreal.

I know this is 3 on 3 but the talent on this guy is ridiculous. Side note: there's no way he's the 6'1″ that's been reported. He looks more like 6'3″+ https://t.co/B1KS0vtWLg – Michael (@DemidovHabs) November 8, 2025

– Another Habs prospect stands out in Europe.

Vinzenz Rohrer with a 3 point (2+1) night for Austria as they beat Germany 5-2. One of Rohrer's goals was a shorthanded effort.

The #Habs prospect continues his tear from last week. #GoHabsGo – Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) November 8, 2025

